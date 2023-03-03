Deep Look: College Midseason Solo Pod

Its a big weekend for the college men's division!

Keith jumps in to major college action, going over Commonwealth Cup and previewing a huge weekend in the men’s division with Stanford Invite and Smoky Mountain Invite.

In Out the Back, Keith talks about preparing for UConn’s first tournament of the season from a coach’s perspective.