Its a big weekend for the college men's division!
March 3, 2023 by Keith Raynor in Podcast with 0 comments
Keith jumps in to major college action, going over Commonwealth Cup and previewing a huge weekend in the men’s division with Stanford Invite and Smoky Mountain Invite.
Deep Look: College Midseason Solo Pod
In Out the Back, Keith talks about preparing for UConn’s first tournament of the season from a coach’s perspective.
