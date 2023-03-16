Deep Look: Stanford Invite Women’s with Jenna Weiner and Centex Preview

Charlie and Keith talk about the surprises of WUL’s opening weekend. Then it is college time, with Jenna Weiner coming on to talk about Stanford Invite’s women’s division, and the guys go over Centex in both divisions.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith discuss how and if USA Ultimate should accommodate BYU, or if BYU should be able to earn bids for their region.