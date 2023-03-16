Deep Look: Stanford Invite Women’s with Jenna Weiner and Centex Preview

WUL chatter and Stanford Invite Women's!

March 16, 2023 by and in Podcast with 0 comments

Charlie and Keith talk about the surprises of WUL’s opening weekend. Then it is college time, with Jenna Weiner coming on to talk about Stanford Invite’s women’s division, and the guys go over Centex in both divisions.

Note: You can follow Ultiworld and Deep Look on Spreaker. You can also find the Deep Look podcast on iTunesSpotifyStitcheriHeartRadioDeezerRSSGoogle Play, and your other favorite podcasting apps.

In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith discuss how and if USA Ultimate should accommodate BYU, or if BYU should be able to earn bids for their region.

  1. Keith Raynor
    Keith Raynor

    Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).

  2. Charlie Eisenhood
    Charlie Eisenhood

    Charlie Eisenhood is the editor-in-chief of Ultiworld. You can reach him by email (charlie@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@ceisenhood).

