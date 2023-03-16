WUL chatter and Stanford Invite Women's!
March 16, 2023 by Keith Raynor and Charlie Eisenhood in Podcast with 0 comments
Charlie and Keith talk about the surprises of WUL’s opening weekend. Then it is college time, with Jenna Weiner coming on to talk about Stanford Invite’s women’s division, and the guys go over Centex in both divisions.
Deep Look: Stanford Invite Women’s with Jenna Weiner and Centex Preview
In Out the Back, Charlie and Keith discuss how and if USA Ultimate should accommodate BYU, or if BYU should be able to earn bids for their region.
