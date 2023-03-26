Northwest Challenge 2023: Friday & Saturday Storylines (Women’s)

The sparks are already flying in Seattle.

After wet and windy conditions on Friday afternoon for a handful of appetizer games, Northwest Challenge had beautiful weather on Saturday as 7 of the top 10 teams in the country faced off alongside tough challengers from across the West.

Here’s a look at the action from the first two days of play with quarterfinals set to begin today.

Pool Play & Bracket Results

Storylines

BYU Takes On The Northwest (and Texas)

BYU concluded their NWC campaign on Saturday, ending with a 3-1 record on the weekend featuring a gritty win against the tournament host Washington 13-10 in a wet showcase game to go along with their 9-7 win against a volatile UVic team and their only loss coming to a 13-10 slugfest against a title contending UBC team. Lauren Hall did an excellent job conducting the BYU O-line against everything thrown at them. Abbie Davis and Kate Moulton have the speed, disc skills, and elusiveness that could only be made in a lab, but what sets them apart from a lot of players in the division is the tenacity they have both in and out of possession. Their game against Texas didn’t feel as close as the score suggested.