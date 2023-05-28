One Long Game in Ohio: The Overtime Prequarterfinal

Amidst the emotions of college nationals, it’s the moments that matter

It’s hard to describe the feeling of being wholly emotionally invested in a game while also knowing you need to maintain some sense of detached composure. It’s really an impossible task to be honest, especially as a reporter who has covered a division intimately for months — years, even. It’s a special thing then, to be able to be in those moments and know you’re being joined by hundreds of people who are caught up in the exact same rapture you are.