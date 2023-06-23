Better Box Score Metrics: Heat Alert: Garrett Martin, Justin Burnett [AUDL Week 8, 2023]

We've got a lot of defense to highlight, including Jeff Babbitt, Justin Burnett, and Max Trifilis.

June 23, 2023
The Thunderbirds’ Max Sheppard as the Pittsburgh Thunderbirds host the Madison Radicals in an AUDL (American Ultimate Disc League) match at HIghmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. – Credit: Jeffrey Gamza

Week 8 Highlights

  • The exclusive 7-EDGE club (for single-game EDGE scores above seven) has just two members this season: Raphy and Khalif. In Seattle’s dramatic win over San Diego in Week 8, Garrett Martin was three yards short of joining it. This is no aberration for Martin; he has topped 4.0 in three out of his last five games, and has put together an all-around Top 20 year.
  • Max Sheppard has also been heating up for the T-birds. After averaging 3.1 EDGE over his first five game, he has averaged 5.7 over his last two.
  • Meanwhile, on D-Line, Justin Burnett became the latest Hustle to have a block-fest, tallying six of them in the win over Dallas. Burnett added 192 yards and a couple of assists to also put him atop the D-Line leaderboard. As with Martin, this is not a stand-alone weekend for Burnett, who is now third in EB100 for the season.
  • I’ve modified the qualifications for the D-Line leaderboard starting from this week, raising the threshold from 50 percent D-Line to 67 percent D-Line points. The previous threshold allowed for those who had played as many as 12 O-points, which is more than many O-line players play. Sorry Dean Ramsey, who stood to be second on the leaderboard this week without the change.

The EDGE, D-Line EDGE, and EDGE-B leaderboards from Week 8 are below.

