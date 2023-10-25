Best Tweets of the 2023 Club National Championships

X/Twitter is still alive and well and there are some bangers after a raucous Club Nationals

Before this year’s Club Championships, my colleague Patrick Stegemoeller wondered whether 2023 would be the best club championship tournament ever. Judging solely by the number of tweets that caught my attention, as well as the stellar play on the field, I’d say we accomplished the task. Helped by two controversial moments from men’s division play, there was buzz around the field complex and online. I’ve scrolled through them all and collected the most memorable posts on the microblog formerly known as Twitter.

We had an observer show up for a flight to college nationals with a loaded clip on his bag. He got a new nickname and a permanent record on file at the Birmingham airport. — Mitch Dengler (@mgdmitch) October 18, 2023

Mitch Dengler is the National Observer Director. Before many people had even touched down in San Diego, he shared this unique story.



Raleigh-Durham United are not the 2023 National Champions, though they did manage to match Washington DC Truck Stop’s pool play record.

First time Nationals participants Eugene Darkstar had the unfortunate reality of facing off against three of the four semifinalists in pool play.

Heyyyyy BFG…looking for any out of region players? https://t.co/vyIpnF6EOH — Noam (@noamgum) October 21, 2023



Noam Gumerman plays for the Davenport University Men’s ultimate team, and is the author of this evergreen tweet.

Fort Collins shame. won the 2023 mixed division championship. In previous years, their performance in pool play did not set them up for success in the bracket. This year they won their pool, but chaos elsewhere in the mixed division meant shame. found themselves on the same side of the bracket as five of the top six seeds.

About time that kind of shit comes back to bite him in the ass. https://t.co/Wj5YlxmiPa — Josh Klane (@2klainz) October 22, 2023

Josh Klane is a player for Minnesota Drag’n Thrust and a longtime midwest rival of Pawel Janas on Minneapolis Sub Zero and the Minnesota Wind Chill of the AUDL.

Drew Grant is a captain of Colorado State Hibida. He has not appeared on a shame. roster, but he is clearly ready.

Live look of Ring players in the high five line as go through Jack Williams and Ryan Osgar pic.twitter.com/FyV315leUt — Calvin Ciorba (@calvin_ciorba) October 20, 2023

Calvin Ciorba plays for the Richmond Spidermonkeys.

ryan osgar when i guard him pic.twitter.com/SiNf16UF0i — Suraj Madiraju (@surajmadiraju) October 21, 2023



Suraj Madiraju plays for Raleigh Ring of Fire, Ryan Osgar’s former team.

The Strip

Congrats to Truck pic.twitter.com/7GlyxUhA6Y — Tire Business (@tirebizfriz) October 20, 2023

TireBizFriz is a club team in the Northeast region.

When they came for the Jagt-Kocher drop goal, I said nothing, for I am still confused. When they came for the AMP bobble, I said nothing, for I dont follow mixed my fault. But when they came for the goal that wouldve got DiG the win, I was yapping cuz I dont have a lot to do rn — Tire Business (@tirebizfriz) October 21, 2023

Another gem from TireBizFriz.

All this happening right when some dude is promoting a book called Contested Strip pic.twitter.com/7cIb4c4Eo6 — Tire Business (@tirebizfriz) October 20, 2023



It’s rare that we have three tweets from one account, but this is just too good to ignore. Also, you can support Contested Strip, the graphic novel written by Megan “Bacon” Praz and Meghan “Rho” Kemp-Gee.

If I speak https://t.co/aFR5pXSZ8b — Boston Glory (@bostongloryaudl) October 20, 2023



The Boston Glory are an AUDL team who roster many of the same players as Boston DiG. Both Glory and DiG have grievances with officiating after the 2023 season.

We are once again asking for booth reviews on universe points. https://t.co/vAQIHtMfcr — Wildfire Ultimate (@sd_wildfire) October 21, 2023



San Diego Wildfire is a club team that plays in the women’s division. They lost the game-to-go to Nationals in dubious fashion and may have won that game had additional review been available.

Hi my name is Nathan and I’m available in the endzone. Had the answer in <10 Seconds pic.twitter.com/wlWsBdtM5O — Nathan Kolakovic (@NKolakovic) October 22, 2023



Nathan Kolakovic is an ultimate videographer known for his highlight reels. His footage of the Truck Stop/DiG strip incident was included as evidence in DiG’s unsuccessful appeal of the game, and it appears he could have been useful in helping observers make other contested calls, including this Troy Holland drop that was ruled a catch.

Medal kinda looks like a Mickey Mouse too lmao https://t.co/95JSDNQaiE pic.twitter.com/glsdN8S5w4 — Truck Stop Ultimate (@TruckStopUlti) October 23, 2023

Washington DC Truck Stop won the 2023 Men’s Division title. They have not yet revealed if they plan to get championship rings, but they are clearly considering Ringer The’s recommendation.

Can’t decide which is crazier: that a club team created by me and three others at a Wendy’s off the NJ Turnpike after a college tournament in 2004 just won their first championship, or that they did so after losing three games at Nationals — Kevin McCormick (@NHL94) October 23, 2023



Kevin McCormick is a Philadelphia area ultimate player. Truck Stop, of course, are only credited with two losses at this tournament.

Johnny Bansfield Gets Ejected

Jonathan “Goose” Helton is a Chicago Machine alum, who more recently played for SoCal Condors. The photo of the ejected Johnny Bansfield celebrating Machine’s semifinal win over Denver Johnny Bravo was shared in many different forms over the weekend.

Doing my best to keep google maps updated after yesterday’s Semi@MachineUltimate pic.twitter.com/uDWPDgna5x — Max John Rick (@MRSunshine7) October 22, 2023

Maxwell Rick is a player for Boston Wild Card. Google Maps was updated after Johnny Bansfield’s ejection to memorialize the shipping container he stood on to watch the final moments of the men’s semifinal between Machine and Johnny Bravo.



Jake Wilson is a Madison area ultimate player.



Chelsea Baldemor is a Los Angeles area ultimate player.