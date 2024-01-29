Centering Pass: Santa Barbara Invite Day Two (Women’s)

Thunderbirds survive Syzygy, foil Fugue en route to tournament title

The first major tournament of the 2024 college season is in the books, and boy, was it a doozy. In the end, the UBC Thunderbirds emerged as champions after getting the better of their Northwest rivals Oregon Fugue 15-12 in the final. However, neither team had a seamless path to that final game, with both scraping by on universe point in the semifinal round against Carleton Syzygy and Stanford Superfly, respectively.

Thunderbirds Fly High