Centering Pass: Santa Barbara Invite Day Two (Women’s)

Thunderbirds survive Syzygy, foil Fugue en route to tournament title

January 29, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
UBC’s Anna Goddu at the 2023 D-I College Championships semifinal. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

The first major tournament of the 2024 college season is in the books, and boy, was it a doozy. In the end, the UBC Thunderbirds emerged as champions after getting the better of their Northwest rivals Oregon Fugue 15-12 in the final. However, neither team had a seamless path to that final game, with both scraping by on universe point in the semifinal round against Carleton Syzygy and Stanford Superfly, respectively.

Competition Schedule and Results

Thunderbirds Fly High

Centering Pass: Santa Barbara Invite Day Two (Women’s) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Centering Pass: Santa Barbara Invite Day Two (Women’s)"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Centering Pass: Santa Barbara Invite Day Two (Women’s)
    Subscriber article
  • Centering Pass: Carolina Kickoff Results (Men’s)
    Subscriber article
  • Oregon vs. Cal Poly SLO (Men’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • UCLA vs. California (Men’s 3rd Place Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now