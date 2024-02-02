Centering Pass 2024: Florida Warm Up Day One (Men’s)

Surprising results and up and down performances marked day one.

Packed with Nationals bracket contenders, but also a strong contingent of strong regional powers with dreams of playing in May, Florida Warm Up is always a good place to spot early season breakout teams. The single 25-team pool format and algorithmic rankings-based bracket mean that matchups between plucky regionals level teams and blue blood programs with years of elite experience abound. This always makes for some fun breakout performances, as well as a smorgasbord of potential upsets.

Tension in Tampa