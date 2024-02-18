Presidents’ Day Invite 2024: One Humble Suggestion For Each Team (Men’s Div)

If only each team could just do this one thing…

February 18, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
Cal Poly SLO’s Kyle Lew gets the block at Santa Barbara Invite 2024. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

I started writing for Ultiworld about five years after I started coaching youth ultimate. Now, over a decade into a coaching career spanning middle school, high school, and college ultimate, one of the hardest things about being a reporter is not coaching the players I watch. Over the course of ten hours during which I’m standing on the sideline of important games, it’s so natural to see a play and want to give feedback right away to the players involved. Of course, as a neutral third party I don’t interject like that (even though I often want to). So here’s my chance to play coach for the day.

Below I’ll offer one humble suggestion to each team I saw play on Presidents’ Day Invite Day One that I think will help them improve. Before getting into this exercise, I must acknowledge two things: first, unlike these teams’ actual leadership groups, I haven’t spent months with each team, and second, in some instances, I only saw them on the field for maybe an hour or so. The combination of limited information will almost certainly leave some teams laughing at what I have to say, but I’m okay with that because even with limited information there’s something to learn.

    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin started writing for Ultiworld in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University where he played for four years. After a stint in Los Angeles coaching high school and college teams, they moved to Chicago to experience real seasons and eat deep dish pizza. You can reach Alex through e-mail ([email protected]) or Twitter (@arubes14).

