Presidents’ Day Invite 2024: One Humble Suggestion For Each Team (Men’s Div)

If only each team could just do this one thing…

I started writing for Ultiworld about five years after I started coaching youth ultimate. Now, over a decade into a coaching career spanning middle school, high school, and college ultimate, one of the hardest things about being a reporter is not coaching the players I watch. Over the course of ten hours during which I’m standing on the sideline of important games, it’s so natural to see a play and want to give feedback right away to the players involved. Of course, as a neutral third party I don’t interject like that (even though I often want to). So here’s my chance to play coach for the day.

Below I’ll offer one humble suggestion to each team I saw play on Presidents’ Day Invite Day One that I think will help them improve. Before getting into this exercise, I must acknowledge two things: first, unlike these teams’ actual leadership groups, I haven’t spent months with each team, and second, in some instances, I only saw them on the field for maybe an hour or so. The combination of limited information will almost certainly leave some teams laughing at what I have to say, but I’m okay with that because even with limited information there’s something to learn.