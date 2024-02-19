Presidents’ Day Invite 2024: Day Two Stock Watch (Men’s Div.)

Who got better and who didn’t?

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Presidents’ Day presents a unique challenge as a long early season tournament. The teams competing play nine games over the course of three days, and, given the format, it’s impossible to take a game off. As UCLA found out on Saturday, losing the wrong game could knock a team expected to do well out of contention early. It is as much a challenge to keep a high level of play consistently for three days as it is to play against three top ten teams (as Washington has already had to do) in that time. Teams that are able to maintain their baseline level of play when faced with tougher competition in power pools, growing fatigue, and nagging injuries will naturally look impressive, while teams who aren’t able to keep up from one day to the next might be telegraphing struggles down the road.

Competition Results

Stock Up