Presidents’ Day Invite 2024: Day Two Stock Watch (Men’s Div.)

Who got better and who didn’t?

February 19, 2024
Washington Sundodgers at Santa Barbara Invite 2024. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Presidents’ Day presents a unique challenge as a long early season tournament. The teams competing play nine games over the course of three days, and, given the format, it’s impossible to take a game off. As UCLA found out on Saturday, losing the wrong game could knock a team expected to do well out of contention early. It is as much a challenge to keep a high level of play consistently for three days as it is to play against three top ten teams (as Washington has already had to do) in that time. Teams that are able to maintain their baseline level of play when faced with tougher competition in power pools, growing fatigue, and nagging injuries will naturally look impressive, while teams who aren’t able to keep up from one day to the next might be telegraphing struggles down the road.

Competition Results

Stock Up

  1. Alex Rubin
    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin started writing for Ultiworld in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University where he played for four years. After a stint in Los Angeles coaching high school and college teams, they moved to Chicago to experience real seasons and eat deep dish pizza. You can reach Alex through e-mail ([email protected]) or Twitter (@arubes14).

