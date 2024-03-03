Smoky Mountain Invite 2024: Day Two Centering Pass

UMass make it two Smokys in a row with statement wins over Carleton, North Carolina and Georgia

That makes it back-to-back tournament wins for #4 Massachusetts Zoodisc at Smoky Mountain Invite, who retain their 2023 crown by beating #3 Georgia Jojah in the final 15-12. The final, along with a pair of great semifinals,1 showcased very high levels of offensive execution, a theme of the weekend. Defenses are going to be playing catch up the rest of the season as UMass and others push the ceiling of what we can expect from college teams on the offensive side of the ball.

Darkside Go Down, Kellman Glows Up

Undefeated no more, #1 North Carolina fell, for the second year in a row, to #4 UMass Zoodisc at Smoky Mountain Invite. After a tight first frame, Darkside’s offense coughed up just one break out of half, but that proved to be enough for a Zoodisc 15-13 upset win. Wyatt Kellman vaulted himself into POTY contention with eight assists and a goal, standing out as the clear best player on the field in a game with several All-American caliber players.

North Carolina was good, but Massachusetts was closer to perfect, surrendering just a lone break in the game. It was notable how well UMass’ offense managed to withstand the pressure of Darkside’s D-line depth, taking advantage of soft spots in switches and keeping the defense from getting comfortable. If you let Darkside build pressure with their lane-clogging switches, they’ll eventually smother you. Instead of being reactive to Darkside’s pressure, UMass pushed UNC back onto its heels and took advantage of the gaps that appeared.