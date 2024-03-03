Stanford Invite 2024: Day One’s Scoville Scale (Women’s Div.)

What was hot (and what was not) on Day One

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

On a cold and windy day out in the pastures of Stevinson, teams across the field complex of the Central Valley Polo Club did their best to stay warm throughout the day, literally and figuratively. Layers were worn, warm-up dances were performed, and players did what they could to keep their energy up despite the weather’s best attempts to suck all of the heat out of the atmosphere. Although they weren’t always wholly successful, at times the fiery play on the field and the energetic sideline antics did just enough to make you forget the cold and wind for a moment. Here, then, are a sampling of some of the spiciest things I saw on Day One, from least likely to scorch your tongue to most likely to leave your mouth burning for days on end.

Bell Pepper (0 Scoville Heat Units (SHU)): The Weather During Prequarters

While the weather wasn’t perfect by any means over the course of the day, the wind and cold combined to a particularly nasty degree during the last round of games on Saturday. Ripping through at what felt like at least 20 mph and dropping the already chilly weather to what honestly felt like freezing temperatures, the wind was brutal and made life difficult for even the best of throwers. There were still an assortment of impressive throws into the teeth of the wind, but most games devolved into punt-fests as teams resorted to trying to play field position and grind out points. It wasn’t pretty and the play wasn’t remotely spicy, but that didn’t mean there weren’t some spicy results (more on that later).

Banana Pepper (500 SHU): Scoring in Pool D