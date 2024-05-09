Better Box Score Metrics: Burnett, Carapella, and Coolman on Top [UFA Week 2, 2024]

A fresh set of stats could point to who is in for a big season.

Just a few quick highlights before posting the relevant tables:

Noah Coolman played more O-line points in Colorado’s season opener than he did in all of either of the past two season, and so of course he led all players this past weekend in EDGE, thanks to 634 total yards, 7 scores, 2 blocks, and a lone turnover (Table 1).