A fresh set of stats could point to who is in for a big season.
May 9, 2024 by Paul Würtztack in Analysis with 0 comments
Just a few quick highlights before posting the relevant tables:
- Noah Coolman played more O-line points in Colorado’s season opener than he did in all of either of the past two season, and so of course he led all players this past weekend in EDGE, thanks to 634 total yards, 7 scores, 2 blocks, and a lone turnover (Table 1).
Better Box Score Metrics: Burnett, Carapella, and Coolman on Top [UFA Week 2, 2024] is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!