D-I College Championships 2024: Heartbreak Hotel – Six Teams Who Deserved to Make the Bracket

Only twelve teams can advance to Sunday’s bracket, leaving the teams who missed out to ponder what might have been.

May 26, 2024 by and in Recap with 0 comments
Carleton’s Leo Xiao’s full extension bid comes up just short against WashU in pool play at the 2024 D-I College Championships. Photo: Rudy Desort – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

A long, wonderful day of ultimate concluded the pool play portion of the D-I College Championships. With upsets affecting seven of the eight pools, nearly every team at the field complex found a taste of success. However, only the top three finishers from each pool can advance, which leaves out a few teams who won at least the love and affection of adoring fans, if not maybe a game or two.

Oregon State Beavers

One does not just simply beat Brown at Nationals. Though UNC is thought of as the dominant team of the last half-decade, Brown has been right up there at the top in the men’s division since their 2019 title. Yet, in their fourth game of the day, in a game Brown legitimately wanted to win, Oregon State was unfazed by their opponents and pulled out their seventh straight double game point victory of the weekend. The Beavers also beat Alabama-Huntsville and carried a second half lead against UNC. Nobody is mistaking them for a title contender — yet — but they had a legitimate chance at earning a bracket win and it’s sad we’ll have to wait until next season to see that possibility play out.

“We know we can compete with anyone,” Forrest Vargyas said. “The first couple points of the UNC game when we scored first then we broke,” Ben Thoennes said, “that was the moment that it clicked that we can hang with the best.” Oregon State brings back most of their team next season and will surely bring lessons learned from this iteration of the team’s first taste of Nationals into that experience.

Georgia Athena

D-I College Championships 2024: Heartbreak Hotel – Six Teams Who Deserved to Make the Bracket is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Alex Rubin
    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin started writing for Ultiworld in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University where he played for four years. After a stint in Los Angeles coaching high school and college teams, they moved to Chicago to experience real seasons and eat deep dish pizza. You can reach Alex through e-mail ([email protected]) or Twitter (@arubes14).

  2. Bridget Mizener
    Bridget Mizener

    Bridget Mizener is a Midwesterner by birth, but a product of the North Carolina ultimate machine. She thinks women’s college ultimate coverage is important, so she’s taking it into her own hands. She lives, plays, coaches, etc. in Durham. Tell her everything she got wrong about your team at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "D-I College Championships 2024: Heartbreak Hotel – Six Teams Who Deserved to Make the Bracket"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • D-I College Championships 2024: Chat Is This Real? The Best Day of College Ultimate Ever
    Subscriber article
  • D-I College Championships 2024: Heartbreak Hotel – Six Teams Who Deserved to Make the Bracket
    Subscriber article
  • Out the Back: College Nationals Pool Play Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Field Pass: Pool Play Round 7
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now