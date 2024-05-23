2024 Callahan Finalists Announced

The 2024 Callahan finalists!
USA Ultimate announced the 2024 Callahan finalists on Twitter earlier today. Founded in 1996 by Charles Kerr, the award is named after one of ultimate’s original organizers, Henry Callahan, and is voted upon by current college players. The winners will be announced during the semifinals on Sunday.
Men’s Division Finalists
- Aidan Downey (Georgia)
- Jacques Nissen (Brown)
- Paul Krenik (Minnesota)
- Rutledge Smith (UNC)
- Suhas Madiraju (NC State)
Women’s Division Finalists
- Anna Goddu (UBC)
- Clil Phillips (Colorado)
- Jolie Krebs (SUNY Binghamton)
- Kennedy McCarthy (Vermont)
- Megan “Edi” Lam (Tufts)