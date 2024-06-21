DC Truck Stop 2024 Roster

June 21, 2024 by in Livewire with 0 comments
The returning champions are back with much of the same title team in tact, although arguably without the face of the franchise.
Here’s their 2024 roster.
Captains in bold.
AJ Merriman
Alexandre Fall
Andrew Roy
Ben Greenberg
Charlie McCutcheon
Christian Boxley
Christian Johnson
Cole Jurek
David Bloodgood
David Cranston
Elliot Bonnet
Frederick Farah
Gus Norrbom
Isaac Lee
Jace Dean
Jacques Nissen
Jasper Tom
Jeff Wodatch
Jonny Malks
Kevin Healey
Luke Renfuss
Miles Grovic
Moussa Dia
Thomas Edmonds
Troy Holland
Tyler Monroe
Mitchell Blaha
Zack Burpee
Micah Wagner
Connor Anderson
Marcus Thaw
Coach
Lauren Boyle
Alex Crew
Practice Players
Mitchell Blaha
Zack Burpee
Micah Wagner
Connor Anderson
Marcus Thaw
Additions
Ben Greenberg
Elliot Bonnet
Jace Dean
Kevin Healey
Miles Grovic
Departures
Aaron Bartlett
Benjamin Oort
Jeremy Knopf
Rhys Bergeron
Rowan McDonnell