DC Truck Stop 2024 Roster

The returning champions are back with much of the same title team in tact, although arguably without the face of the franchise.

Here’s their 2024 roster.



Captains in bold.

AJ Merriman

Alexandre Fall

Andrew Roy

Ben Greenberg

Charlie McCutcheon

Christian Boxley

Christian Johnson

Cole Jurek

David Bloodgood

David Cranston

Elliot Bonnet

Frederick Farah

Gus Norrbom

Isaac Lee

Jace Dean

Jacques Nissen

Jasper Tom

Jeff Wodatch

Jonny Malks

Kevin Healey

Luke Renfuss

Miles Grovic

Moussa Dia

Thomas Edmonds

Troy Holland

Tyler Monroe

Mitchell Blaha

Zack Burpee

Micah Wagner

Connor Anderson

Marcus Thaw

Coach

Lauren Boyle

Alex Crew

Practice Players

Mitchell Blaha

Zack Burpee

Micah Wagner

Connor Anderson

Marcus Thaw

Additions

Ben Greenberg

Elliot Bonnet

Jace Dean

Kevin Healey

Miles Grovic

Departures

Aaron Bartlett

Benjamin Oort

Jeremy Knopf

Rhys Bergeron

Rowan McDonnell