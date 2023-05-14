UW Milwaukee’s Jackson McCausland for Callahan 2023

Black Cat has nominated Jackson McCausland for the Callahan this year. Watch:
UW Milwaukee’s Jackson McCausland for Callahan
For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2023 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to editor@ultiworld.com.
-
Keith Raynor is a Senior Editor and the Business Development Manager at Ultiworld. He co-hosts our Deep Look podcast and does play-by-play and color commentary. He coaches UConn Rise, the college's women's team. You can reach him by email (keith@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@FullFieldHammer).
TAGGED: USAU College D-I Men's, Callahan 2023, Callahan Videos, Callahan Videos – Men's, Jackson McCausland, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Men's, UW Milwaukee Men's
TEAMS: Wisconsin Milwaukee