Wash U’s Ben Reimler for Callahan 2023

May 5, 2023 by in Livewire, Video with 0 comments

Handler Ben Reimler led Washington University to their first Nationals appearance last year and followed that up this year helping steward “what will go down as Contra’s most successful season to date.” Watch:

Washington University’s Ben Reimler for Callahan

For your viewing pleasure, we’re aggregating the full collection of 2023 Callahan and Donovan videos as they are posted. If your team’s video is missing, please send a link to editor@ultiworld.com.

