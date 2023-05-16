Wheaton’s Carson Chiles for Donovan 2023

I’m not sure what to say, so I’ll let them say it:

“Carlson Chiles is far from the most talented player on Wheaton Mastodon. For a 5th-year senior, he’s rather sub-par. Despite all that he lacks in skill, he more than makes up for it his care for his teammates and his contagious enthusiasm.”

Watch:

