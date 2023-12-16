12 Days of College Ultimate 2024: Five Teams That Could Beat UNC

On the fifth day of Christmas, Ultiworld gave to me...the top title challengers.

Today’s gift is looking at the five D-I teams in each division that could take down the reigning champions: North Carolina.

Women’s Division

“Will they, won’t they” is one of writing’s most classic tropes. Will the romantic pairing actually pair up, or will the writers torture us forever? Will Nick and Jess from New Girl just date already? Will Mulder and Scully end up together on the X-Files, or not? Jim and Pam, Ross and Rachel…

In the college frisbee world, the pairing du jour has been UNC and gold medals. Will UNC win another ring, or won’t they? But it’s only December. Only time, and actually playing the games, will tell.1 Until then, here are the reasons the top five contenders (four teams plus “the field”) will take down the 3(!)-time repeat champions — and the reasons they won’t.

Vermont Ruckus

Why they will: This team is poised to be even scarier on offense than last year at a time when UNC has lost some key D-line pieces. Kennedy McCarthy and Emily Pozzy will be back on the attack and have the addition of some valuable reinforcements: Ruckus adds U20 national team talent Ella Monaghan, in addition to tryout invitees Tatum Cubrilovic, Annie Pozzy, and Nika Rockafeller. They also pick up a veteran signal-caller in 2021 Coach of the Year Liz Leon, which will help bridge the strategy gap between the teams.

Colorado Quandary

Why they will: Quandary returns some of their best players — indeed, some of the best in the division — in Stacey Gaskill, Clil Phillips, Abbie Gillach, and Emma Williamson. All are a year older, a year wiser, and have the big-game experience twice over. We know this group has the pure frisbee ability and mental strength to win when their backs are against the wall (see their performance in pool play last year against Stanford). And if they’re not hungry now, they’ll never be.

Stanford Superfly

Why they will: It’s old news at this point, but it bears repeating: Superfly has one of the most experienced coaching staffs in the entire country. But it’s not just the coaches — the players aren’t slouches either. Stanford returns most of their top talent, including Esther Filipek, Macy Vollbrecht, Sage McGinley-Smith, and Anika Quon, who is coming off a practice-player club season with Fury. They have one of the strongest rookie classes in the entire country with U20 player Harper Baer and Dora McCotter-Hullet. On defense, their zones can frustrate the most experienced of teams — if they can value the ball offensively, they will certainly have a chance to beat UNC.

UBC Thunderbirds

Why they will: The Thunderbirds evoke UNC in a lot of ways. Like UNC, their disciplined offense and reliable reset system make them one of the most well-rounded offensive teams in the country. Like UNC, they have a world-class coaching staff in Danie Proby (Team Canada U20, U24, and WUC 2024 coach) and Robbie Brennan (Team Canada World Games 2022). Like UNC, their top players — Mika Kurahashi, Madi Ong, and Anna Goddu — are some of the best in the division. 2 Like UNC, UBC boasts some of the best depth in the division, in part thanks to their near-monopoly on Canadian youth talent.

The Field

The four teams above are clear threats in our minds to challenge UNC. In the tier below are several teams that we think could make a run on semis this season — they’ve just got some big buts.

Washington Element: Element picks up U20 player Lauren Goddu along with other strong youth talent (Anna Pettis, Kelly Tam, Jessica Luu, Lily LeDonne, and Ciona Antolin), Sophia Palmer continues to be a dangerous hybrid, Savanna Tucker is getting exponentially better every season, and Anna Cauchy is back from injury… but no Abby Hecko and Amy Ngyuen will be as big a blow as it appears.

Element picks up U20 player Lauren Goddu along with other strong youth talent (Anna Pettis, Kelly Tam, Jessica Luu, Lily LeDonne, and Ciona Antolin), Sophia Palmer continues to be a dangerous hybrid, Savanna Tucker is getting exponentially better every season, and Anna Cauchy is back from injury… no Abby Hecko and Amy Ngyuen will be as big a blow as it appears. UC Santa Barbara Burning Skirts: Devin Quinn and Julia Hasbrook are as close to mind-melded as is scientifically possible… but the Skirts don’t have enough firepower on the other side of the ball to pose a true threat.

Devin Quinn and Julia Hasbrook are as close to mind-melded as is scientifically possible… the Skirts don’t have enough firepower on the other side of the ball to pose a true threat. Carleton Syzygy: Tori Gray and Mia Beeman-Weber are legitimately scary defensively, plus Syz is adding U20 player Chagall Gelfand and other strong rookies to their young stable of players headlined by Naomi Fina… but they might not have the depth or athleticism to hang with UNC and haven’t shown the ability to rise to the occasion in big-game situations.

Tori Gray and Mia Beeman-Weber are legitimately scary defensively, plus Syz is adding U20 player Chagall Gelfand and other strong rookies to their young stable of players headlined by Naomi Fina… they might not have the depth or athleticism to hang with UNC and haven’t shown the ability to rise to the occasion in big-game situations. Tufts Ewo: Edi Lam and Lia Schwartz are legit and Ewo has made strategic strides as a program over the last few years… but the losses of Olivia Goss, Hazel Ostrowski, and Leija Helling will be too much to overcome in a single season.

Edi Lam and Lia Schwartz are legit and Ewo has made strategic strides as a program over the last few years… the losses of Olivia Goss, Hazel Ostrowski, and Leija Helling will be too much to overcome in a single season. Oregon Fugue: Trout Weybright and Syris Linkfield now have a season of club under their belts and will be joined this year by Acacia Hahn, but the fact remains that Fugue has not enough experience and not enough depth to stay with UNC.

Men’s Division

It’ll be another year with North Carolina Darkside as the favorite. They never seem to run out of stars: from Nethercutt to Gouchoe-Hanas to Searles-Bohs to now Dameron. And that’s just the shortlist, excluding numerous All-Americans. Taking a win off of them — let alone a title — is a tall task. But the division’s best come into this season knowing it is the mountain that they’ll have to summit if they want to take home the hardware. But odds are they will be considered the championship favorites until they are either hoisting a fourth title or eliminated from contention. Look for one of these top challengers to be lined up across from them whenever one of those possibilities comes to fruition.

Brown Brownian Motion

Why they will: Nobody came closer to beating UNC in a game that mattered at Nationals 3 than Brown in the quarterfinals. Leo Gordon and Jacques Nissen were excellent in that game, playing both ways and basically willing the team to score. Both return for their fifth year with a bit of revenge on their mind. Alongside the star duo, Cam Curney returns to the team after a season away. If he’s able to continue his development into an ace defender, it could give BMo a weapon they didn’t have before. With perhaps the best coaching staff in the division, two of the best players still in school, and a history of success, Brown has the best chance of upending UNC’s reign of dominance.

UMass ZooDisc

Why they will: UMass was the only team to win a game that mattered against UNC in 2022. After taking a belief-building win at Smoky Mountain Invite, ZooDisc couldn’t replicate the feat in the National final. With the experience of an ESPN game under their belt, UMass will come back more prepared than ever for a potential rematch. With a season of high level club play for Caelan McSweeney and time to get healthy for Wyatt Kellman, UMass’s best players (along with the indefatigable Luca Harwood) should be even better in 2024. A handful of rookies led by U20 selection Ethan Lieman are sure to make a positive impact as well. The saying goes that a team needs to lose the big game before they can win one. They experienced a big loss last season, and they return too much talent and experience to be counted out of the potential for a win.

Cal Poly SLO CORE

Why they will: Like UMass, Cal Poly SLO bring back the bulk of their contributors from a semifinals team. Calvin Brown is as decorated a sixth year as there is in the division, fresh off of a gold medal with Team USA at Beach Worlds. Anton Orme, James Whelan, Alex Nelson, and Garrett Bush should all be in awards conversations at the end of the season. SLO enters the season as the best team on the west coast (yes, even considering BYU). Despite not overwhelming during the regular season, SLOCORE turned their play up a notch at Nationals and earned their spot in a winnable semifinal. With the bitter taste of a blowout loss still lingering in central California, SLO should come back eager to prove that they are not just a team that has occasional bursts of success, but a program that has kept itself at the top of the division for multiple generations of players.

Pittsburgh En Sabah Nur

Why they will: Henry Ing nearly followed up his 2023 D-I Player of the Year award with the club version. He merely finished second, and is returning for another season leading En Sabah Nur. With Pitt stalwarts like Aidan Landis, Scott Heyman, Peter Kotz, and Tristan Yarter returning as well, Pitt has the top end talent to compete with anyone in the division. Like the other teams on this list, Pitt boasts an elite coaching staff that consistently has the team performing among the division’s best. With a player as talented, well-rounded, and motivated as Ing, it feels like anything is possible.

