President’s Day Invite 2024: The Top Teams’ Secret Weapon (Women’s Div)

The secret sauce that's helped top contenders find success on Day One of PDI

Compared to some of the wilder formats in the college season, Presidents’ Day is fairly straightforward. The three-day tournament allows for full pool play games on Day One and while the rounds are brief, there’s no shortage in takeaways from the first day of play in San Diego. Somehow, though, even with an easy-to-follow schedule, there’s still plenty that can be missed. Most teams didn’t get a streamed game on Saturday, and even those games don’t tell the whole story of the tournament. No matter how closely you’ve been following the tournament so far, your favorite team might yet have some surprises in store for you.

If there was ever a tournament to interrogate beneath the box score, this is the one. The format is simple, so the analysis can be unique. Without further ado, here were the secret weapons of Day One you may have missed from the top teams at Presidents’ Day.