Commonwealth Cup 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Women’s Div.)

Windy conditions and small rosters brought close games in a turbulent Day One

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Each spring, Nationals hopefuls gather in Axton and pray for two things: for the weather to not get too biblical and for the rankings gods to grant them wins with big ol’ margins of victory. Unfortunately for them, those prayers fell on deaf ears on Saturday of Commonwealth Cup — the wind was the most fearsome defender at the fields and shorthanded teams had to muscle through games that went down to the wire. The result? Upsets aplenty (though one seed Tufts stayed clean) and a little more chaos thrown into the bid picture.

Competition Results

Windy Weather + Shorthanded Rosters = Parity (A Rarity!)