Commonwealth Cup 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Women’s Div.)

Windy conditions and small rosters brought close games in a turbulent Day One

February 24, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
Michigan Flywheel went 3-0 to take Pool C at Commonwealth Cup 2024. Photo: Katie Cooper – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

Each spring, Nationals hopefuls gather in Axton and pray for two things: for the weather to not get too biblical and for the rankings gods to grant them wins with big ol’ margins of victory. Unfortunately for them, those prayers fell on deaf ears on Saturday of Commonwealth Cup — the wind was the most fearsome defender at the fields and shorthanded teams had to muscle through games that went down to the wire. The result? Upsets aplenty (though one seed Tufts stayed clean) and a little more chaos thrown into the bid picture.

Competition Results

Commonwealth Cup Weekend 2 2024 Ultimate Frisbee Pool Play Results

Windy Weather + Shorthanded Rosters = Parity (A Rarity!)

Commonwealth Cup 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Women’s Div.) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Bridget Mizener
    Bridget Mizener

    Bridget Mizener is a Midwesterner by birth, but a product of the North Carolina ultimate machine. She thinks women’s college ultimate coverage is important, so she’s taking it into her own hands. She lives, plays, coaches, etc. in Durham. Tell her everything she got wrong about your team at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , , , , , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Commonwealth Cup 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Women’s Div.)"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Commonwealth Cup 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Women’s Div.)
    Subscriber article
  • Easterns Qualifier 2024: Centering Pass Day One (Men’s Div.)
    Subscriber article
  • James Madison vs. Connecticut (Women’s Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Temple vs. SUNY Binghamton (Men’s Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now