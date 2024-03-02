Stanford Invite 2024: Day One Centering Pass (Women’s Div.)

Top seeds got through to the bracket - though not without tests - where wind awaited

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

While the top seeds all advanced to the bracket after pool play at Stanford Invite, close games proved they weren’t infallible. #5 Stanford Superfly suffered a loss at the hands of #7 Washington Element, while #10 Colorado Quandary never won by more than three, and were pushed to universe by #11 Brigham Young CHI. #2 British Columbia Thunderbirds and #6 Vermont Ruckus appeared most in control with +26 and +20 score differentials, respectively, and are early favorites for a finals faceoff.

2-1?

If you went 2-1 in pool play today at Stanford Invite, you were #14 UC San Diego D-Co, #8 UC Santa Barbara Burning Skirts, Stanford, Washington, Brigham Young, or upstart Cal Poly SLO Motion. Despite the occurrence of the 2-1 records, all pools went to seed except Pool C, where Cal Poly beat Washington, who beat Stanford, who beat Cal Poly. This created a point differential conundrum that left the pool winner (who gets the coveted bye to quarters) up in the air until the last round, where Victoria played Cal Poly. In a back and forth game, Cal Poly surpassed Victoria 9-7, giving Stanford the pool win on point differential.