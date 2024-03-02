Stanford Invite 2024: Day One Centering Pass (Women’s Div.)

Top seeds got through to the bracket - though not without tests - where wind awaited

March 2, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
Cece Hildreth’s Cal Poly SLO had a strong run through pool play at the 2024 Stanford Invite. Photo: Meg Hofner – UltiPhotos.com

While the top seeds all advanced to the bracket after pool play at Stanford Invite, close games proved they weren’t infallible. #5 Stanford Superfly suffered a loss at the hands of #7 Washington Element, while #10 Colorado Quandary never won by more than three, and were pushed to universe by #11 Brigham Young CHI. #2 British Columbia Thunderbirds and #6 Vermont Ruckus appeared most in control with +26 and +20 score differentials, respectively, and are early favorites for a finals faceoff.

stanford invite 2024 ultimate frisbee w pool play resultsstanford invite 2024 ultimate frisbee w preq results 1 stanford invite 2024 ultimate frisbee w preq results 2

2-1?

If you went 2-1 in pool play today at Stanford Invite, you were #14 UC San Diego D-Co, #8 UC Santa Barbara Burning Skirts, Stanford, Washington, Brigham Young, or upstart Cal Poly SLO Motion. Despite the occurrence of the 2-1 records, all pools went to seed except Pool C, where Cal Poly beat Washington, who beat Stanford, who beat Cal Poly. This created a point differential conundrum that left the pool winner (who gets the coveted bye to quarters) up in the air until the last round, where Victoria played Cal Poly. In a back and forth game, Cal Poly surpassed Victoria 9-7, giving Stanford the pool win on point differential.

