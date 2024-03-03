Smoky Mountain Invite 2024: Day One Buy, Sell, Hold

Ultiwold's economic specialists cut through the Smoky Mountain static to bring you the smartest investments for your buck after one day of play

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Day 1 of Smoky Mountain Invite was possibly the most competitive edition of this tournament we have ever seen. With six games in pool play going to double game point scenarios, everyone wanted to win. You could see it on the field, hear it in their voices, and feel it in the air – not a single one of these teams came here to mess around. To help break down and digest the events of today, I have laid out the results and my thoughts on them into a classic buy, sell, hold, of Smoky Mountain Invite.

BUY

Three-Bid New England

The New England region is once again proving to be the most challenging battleground the division has to offer. With three of their four teams in attendance making the bracket, chances of the region securing at least three bids to Nationals is all but certain. #4 Massachusetts Zoodisc and #7 Brown Brownian Motion led the way, going undefeated in their pools; and with #12 Vermont Team Chill’s only loss coming from #1 North Carolina Darkside, the region looks once again like it breeds Nationals-caliber teams. Despite #18 Tufts Emen’s nail-biter of a prequarter with UMass, they unfortunately went 0-4 today. They’ll have to have an outstanding showing at their last regular season tournament if they are to help secure four bids for the region, as they did last year. Thankfully they can rest easy knowing the rest of their region has their back.

Jojah to Break More than Just Curses