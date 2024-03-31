Easterns 2024: Day Two Centering Pass (Men’s Div.)

Georgia wins Easterns, taking down UMass in the final.

March 31, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
Georgia's Aidan Downey drops a hammer at the 2024 ultimate frisbee tournament, the Smoky Mountain Invite. Photo: William "Brody" Brotman - UltiPhotos.com
Georgia’s Aidan Downey drops a hammer at the 2024 Smoky Mountain Invite. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

BERMUDA RUN, NC – #3 Georgia Jojah won Easterns with a 15-11 victory in the final over #1 Massachusetts Zoodisc. Jojah needed a second half comeback against #5 Cal Poly SLO in the semifinal to advance, but once there left no doubts as to who was the best team at the fields.

Georgia Feeling Peachy

Georgia Jojah found themselves down 8-5 at halftime against Cal Poly SLO. From there they switched to a force-middle defense that gave SLO fits to launch a comeback. In the final against UMass, Georgia’s defense earned them an early break. From there, an injury-riddled UMass team could not keep up with an athletic and opportunistic Jojah defense in the second half. Aidan Downey was every part of a superstar for Georgia, coming up with important blocks, pressure-relieving throws, and contested deep grabs. He looked like he was having the time of his life in the final. Between his snake-in-the-grass block and his goaltimate-style helixing scoober assist, there was simply no way to slow him down. Stay tuned for a full recap of the final and the rest of the bracket coming later this week.

Darkside Knocked Out in Quarterfinal

  1. Alex Rubin
    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin

