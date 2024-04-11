The Line: The Seven Deepest Teams in College Ultimate

Which teams in college have the deepest stable of championship-level horses?

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The Line brings together lists of sevens from our reporting staff.

It takes a lot to compete for a championship. Let’s say it’s universe point in an elimination game at Nationals. Broadly speaking, you’re going to need takeover performances, coordinated effort, determination, good tactical planning, and at least a sprinkle of luck. And to accomplish that you’ll trot out your universe line, right? Seven great players on the line with one chance left to carry the team’s torch closer to the ultimate goal.

Here’s the thing though – unless you’re the reincarnation of the mid-2010s UCF Sirens1 you aren’t running a universe line every point. You’re working deeper into your roster, pacing your team throughout the long weekend and relying on a bevy of contributors to manage the load so that your very best can be at their very best at the most important moments. If you want to get to a universe point situation in the bracket, you’re going to need depth.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the teams with the deepest rosters in all of D-I college ultimate. ‘Depth’ in this case is loosely defined as having a high number of players who are above-average Nationals-level contributors. Every team at the Big Show will have some depth, of course, and having more is not a proxy for who’s going to win any given game. The rosters below, though, are exceptionally deep, with at least two lines’ worth of plus-level contributors.