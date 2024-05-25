D-I College Championships 2024: Day One Centering Pass (Women’s Div.)

Two upsets with bracket implications rocked a pool play day shortened by repeated weather delays

MADISON, WI – Over the course of an entire day, only four cumulative hours of ultimate were played at the D-I College Championships. That play was spread out over an entire day due to intense thunderstorms and heavy rain that buffeted the area around Reddan Soccer Park. Though only two total rounds were completed, those rounds held their fair share of excitement: the division’s top team lost a universe-point game, and the no. 20 team scored a big upset of their own. We’re in for an exciting, and jam-packed, day of ultimate tomorrow.

The No. 1 Seed Falls: Tufts Topples UBC

In what was definitely the game of the day, Tufts held on universe to lock in their upset of no.1 UBC. Led by Emily Kemp, who posted 9G/2A/3D and just one turnover, Ewo attacked the UBC defense relentlessly through the air. Kemp, on the receiving end of those deep balls, delivered again and again.

After trading several holds, it was Tufts who punched first, notching the opening break early after an observer ruling awarded Lia Schwartz a closely contested catch block. Kemp threw the assist to make it 4-3. It clearly shattered a mental barrier for Ewo, seeing they could break a top team like UBC, and their sideline exploded. “Seeing that break was the pinnacle,” said Kemp. “Like, we can go home at this point.”

Unfortunately, go home they did after Tufts snagged one more break: the game was halted for weather at 8-6. Coming out of the stoppage, it was the Thunderbirds’ turn to punch back. Meagan Gillis ran through a Tufts swing and the offense worked the disc patiently up the field to make it 10-9. They brought it back even a few points later when the wet disc led to a stone cold drop for Tufts. Ella Bolan picked up on the trap sideline and launched a high-stall ball to the end zone, which Mika Kurahashi cleaned up.

The last few points of the game were all Kemp. She rewarded the trust of Lia Schwartz even after Anna Goddu got a piece of a hanging huck, catching it off the bounce to make it 13-12. She wiggled free in the end zone again to make it 14-13. And on universe point, she got the disc back after a red zone turn and outmuscled Goddu in the end zone for yet another goal.

It’s a massive statement from a Tufts team that’s been close with Vermont and UNC this season but unable to get over the hump. It also throws a huge wrench into the bracket: UBC could find themselves across from a red-hot Vermont in quarters if they end up the second team out of Pool A and Ruckus holds seed.

Metro Least No More: SUNY Binghamton Takes Down UCSB

The D-I College Championship’s Mr. Irrelevant, no.20 SUNY Binghamton Big Bear, proved to be a Brock Purdy today. Bing pulled off the most shocking upset of the day, defeating University of California Santa Barbara Burning Skirts 13-11 in a thrilling pool play matchup.

The win can only be described as the Jolie Krebs show — she posted a 1G/10A/2D stat line. She could not be denied the disc, running off of her throws and hitting her teammates in the chest. But Krebs did not do it alone: Melissa Torchio (4G/2A) and Danielle Dattler (2G/1A/2D) were instrumental in the Big Bear win, especially in the dominator set near the end zone. Against the Big Bear zone, UCSB struggled to find any offensive leverage, declining to test Krebs in the deep space and instead showing perhaps a little too much patience.

The loss also puts UCSB’s bracket chances in serious jeopardy and opens the door for Binghamton to climb out of the bottom of the pool into the bracket — something Big Bear explicitly said was their goal before the tournament began.

Notes From Around the Complex