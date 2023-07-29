How to Watch the 2023 Select Flight Invite East

8 livestreams!

We are excited to broadcast 8 games live from the 2023 Select Flight Invite East!

Each round, we will have one livestream with natural sound. Standard and All-Access subscribers will get access to every game, as will those with a 2023 Club Team Pack. All games will be available on-demand for subscribers immediately following the live broadcast.

Here is the full broadcast schedule:

Game-by-Game Links