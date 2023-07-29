How to Watch the 2023 Select Flight Invite East

8 livestreams!

July 29, 2023 by in Livewire, Video with 0 comments

We are excited to broadcast 8 games live from the 2023 Select Flight Invite East!

Each round, we will have one livestream with natural sound. Standard and All-Access subscribers will get access to every game, as will those with a 2023 Club Team Pack. All games will be available on-demand for subscribers immediately following the live broadcast.

Here is the full broadcast schedule:

Game-by-Game Links

  1. Flight Club vs. Moondog (Mixed Pool Play)
    Jul 29 @ 10:30 AM |
  2. Phoenix vs. Red Wolves (Men’s Pool Play)
    Jul 29 @ 12:00 PM |
  3. Stellar vs. Starling (Women’s Mini Bracket)
    Jul 29 @ 1:30 PM |
  4. Drift vs. Indy Rogue (Women’s Prequarterfinal)
    Jul 29 @ 3:30 PM |
  5. Men’s Quarterfinal TBD
    Jul 30 @ 8:00 AM |
  6. Men’s Semifinal TBD
    Jul 30 @ 9:45 AM |
  7. Women’s Final
    Jul 30 @ 11:30 AM |
  8. Mixed Final
    Jul 30 @ 1:15 PM |
  1. Orion Burt
    Avatar

    Orion Burt is the Director of Technology for Ultiworld. Born in Seattle, attended NYU, previously co-founded Fondu. You can reach him by email (orion@ultiworld.com) or on Twitter (@oburt).

