How to Watch the 2023 Select Flight Invite East

8 livestreams!
July 29, 2023 by Orion Burt in Livewire, Video with 0 comments
We are excited to broadcast 8 games live from the 2023 Select Flight Invite East!
Each round, we will have one livestream with natural sound. Standard and All-Access subscribers will get access to every game, as will those with a 2023 Club Team Pack. All games will be available on-demand for subscribers immediately following the live broadcast.
Here is the full broadcast schedule:
Game-by-Game Links
Flight Club vs. Moondog (Mixed Pool Play) Jul 29 @ 10:30 AM | USAU Club Mixed
Phoenix vs. Red Wolves (Men’s Pool Play) Jul 29 @ 12:00 PM | USAU Club Men's
Stellar vs. Starling (Women’s Mini Bracket) Jul 29 @ 1:30 PM | USAU Club Women's
Drift vs. Indy Rogue (Women’s Prequarterfinal) Jul 29 @ 3:30 PM | USAU Club Women's
Men’s Quarterfinal TBD Jul 30 @ 8:00 AM | USAU Club Men's
Men’s Semifinal TBD Jul 30 @ 9:45 AM | USAU Club Men's
Women’s Final Jul 30 @ 11:30 AM | USAU Club Women's
Mixed Final Jul 30 @ 1:15 PM | USAU Club Mixed