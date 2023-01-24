10 Unranked Teams To Watch

Five teams from each division with all the goods to be in the top 25.

Ultiworld’s College Power Rankings, presented by the National Ultimate Training Camp! Right now, registration are open for their online “Intro to Coaching Course” that can help you prepare to lead your team. Find out more at NUTC.net.

Our preseason Top 25 Power Rankings went live last week, and of course, there were calls that some squads got snubbed. There are certainly arguments for some who were excluded — there were plenty of debates in our virtual office about who should be in and out — and it is nearly impossible these will be the final 25 at the end of the season. Some worthy candidates missed the list.

Here are five teams from each of the D-I women’s and men’s divisions who could come from outside of the top 25 to be major players this season.

The #25 to #16

The #15 to #6

The Top 5

D-I Women’s

SUNY Binghamton Big Bear

2022 Finish: Unranked, T-19th at Nationals, 23-9 record

Back-to-back Metro East titles have sent Binghamton to Nationals twice in a row, a fantastic run for a program with little national renown or history. They have a chance to add another if they can come out on top of what might be a high tide year in the Metro East. Jolie Krebs is the best big play machine in the region, but Ava Champitto and Danielle Dattler are both eligible for extra years, while Faith Summers and Anna Purtell are both back in key roles. Lauren Marshall, Amanda Szutu, and Melissa Torchio — a trio of third years — are all in position to take strides forward as their opportunity expands. It can be a challenge for teams this far north to get good games in, so their schedule will also impact their ability to push for the top 25.