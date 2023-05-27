Best offensive, defensive, and rookie player of the day, plus a few extras.
May 27, 2023 by Edward Stephens, Jake Thorne and Alex Rubin in Coverage, Recap with 0 comments
Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
At Ultiworld, we love giving out awards. We are little awards freaks. If there’s a season being played somewhere, you can bet we are thinking about who deserves recognition at the end of it. But today we were struck by an altogether new idea: what if, instead of making a long-term judgment, we gave out awards on a day-at-a-time basis? The thought was too juicy to pass up.
Here, then, is our list of player awards. These individuals represent the best the division had to offer – for the span of only a single day.
D-I College Championships 2023: Day One Awards (Men’s) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!