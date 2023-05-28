Men’s Division All-Pool Lines from Day 2 of the 2023 D-I College Championships

Seven on the line in every pool!

It’s Saturday night in Mason1, Ohio, and we have fully entered the bracket stage of the tournament. The line calling is tightening. The field is narrowing. The stakes are skyrocketing. It is easy, too easy, to get caught up in the pyramidal structure of it all pointing us ever onward and upward.

So let us for a moment resist the temptation of progress and take a glance backward at what brought us here. Let us honor the despondent and the jubilant, the ennobled and the downtrodden, the quick and the dead as they were on Friday morning and Saturday afternoon. Let what came before not be erased by the continual erosion of the present. To that end, we have selected All-Pool lines from each of the four quintets.

Pool A