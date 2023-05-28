Men’s Division All-Pool Lines from Day 2 of the 2023 D-I College Championships

Seven on the line in every pool!

May 28, 2023 by , and in Recap with 0 comments
Texas’ Zach Slayton skies Colorado’s Danny Landesman during pool play at the 2023 D-I College Championships. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

It’s Saturday night in Mason1, Ohio, and we have fully entered the bracket stage of the tournament. The line calling is tightening. The field is narrowing. The stakes are skyrocketing. It is easy, too easy, to get caught up in the pyramidal structure of it all pointing us ever onward and upward.

So let us for a moment resist the temptation of progress and take a glance backward at what brought us here. Let us honor the despondent and the jubilant, the ennobled and the downtrodden, the quick and the dead as they were on Friday morning and Saturday afternoon. Let what came before not be erased by the continual erosion of the present. To that end, we have selected All-Pool lines from each of the four quintets.

Pool A

  1. and Lebanon 

Men’s Division All-Pool Lines from Day 2 of the 2023 D-I College Championships is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

  2. Alex Rubin
    Alex Rubin

    Alex Rubin started writing for Ultiworld in 2018. He is a graduate of Northwestern University where he played for four years. After a stint in Los Angeles coaching high school and college teams, they moved to Philadelphia to experience real seasons and eat soft pretzels. You can reach Alex through e-mail (rubin.alex14@gmail.com) or Twitter (@arubes14).

  3. Jake Thorne
    Jake Thorne

    Jake Thorne is a staff writer for Ultiworld with a focus on the college division. He is a graduate of Cal Poly SLO, where he played for four years. He now lives and works full-time as a solar consultant in Oakland.

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Men’s Division All-Pool Lines from Day 2 of the 2023 D-I College Championships"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • One Long Game in Ohio: The Overtime Prequarterfinal
    Subscriber article
  • Men’s Division All-Pool Lines from Day 2 of the 2023 D-I College Championships
    Subscriber article
  • D-I College Championships 2023: Day Two’s 3-2-1
    Subscriber article
  • D-I College Championships 2023: Reseeding the D-I Women’s Quarterfinalists
    Subscriber article
    • Subscribe Now