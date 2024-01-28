Santa Barbara Invite 2024: Reranking the Field

How would the team's rank with pool play concluded?

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Santa Barbara — Day one of SBI was jam-packed pool play action. Ahead of today’s deeper bracket play, we’ll be re-ranking the field to how teams are performing compared to pre-tournament seeding.

Women’s Division

UBC Thunderbirds: 1 ➡️ 1 (=)