How would the team's rank with pool play concluded?
January 28, 2024 by Jake Thorne and emmetholton in Preview with 0 comments
Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
Santa Barbara — Day one of SBI was jam-packed pool play action. Ahead of today’s deeper bracket play, we’ll be re-ranking the field to how teams are performing compared to pre-tournament seeding.
Women’s Division
UBC Thunderbirds: 1 ➡️ 1 (=)
Santa Barbara Invite 2024: Reranking the Field is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!