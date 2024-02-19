Presidents’ Day 2024: Grading Day Two Performance By Region (Women’s Div.)

The Southwest, South Central, and Northwest are well-represented at Pres Day -- which region gets the highest grade?

We’re not too far removed from a time when the Presidents’ Day Invite attracted talent from all across the United States. In the last five years, we’ve seen teams like Duke, Carleton, UMass, and Chicago grace the tournament with their presence and provide some competition from regions rarely represented on the West Coast. In 2024, however, only three regions are represented at the tournament: the Northwest, the Southwest, and the South Central. Watch any of the streamed games from Sunday and it’s clear that these regions house elite, competitive teams, but it doesn’t provide as much cross-pollination across the rankings.

Instead, we have the opportunity to more intricately examine the performance of these regions, especially in terms of their greater whole while also considering individual performance from specific teams. It’s tournaments like Pres Day that can turn out to be the difference-maker for bid allocation at the end of the season, after all. So, rather than just reranking teams in a silo, it’s time to look at the overall performance of each region coming out of Day Two, and start to project how it might affect the bid situation long-term.