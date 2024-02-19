Presidents’ Day Invite 2024: Centering Pass Day Two (Women’s Div.)

Oregon, Southwest trio set for semis showdowns

It took two days of play, but the field is down to just four remaining teams in the mix for the Presidents’ Day Invite crown. After some surprising results, Oregon, Stanford, UCSB, and UCSD are the teams in the hunt.

Competition Results

Southwest Superiority