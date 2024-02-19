Presidents’ Day Invite 2024: Centering Pass Day Two (Women’s Div.)

Oregon, Southwest trio set for semis showdowns

February 19, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
UC Santa Barbara Burning Skirts at Santa Barbara Invite 2024. Photo: William “Brody” Brotman – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Welcome to Centering Pass, Ultiworld’s articles covering tournament news and event stories you need to know.

It took two days of play, but the field is down to just four remaining teams in the mix for the Presidents’ Day Invite crown. After some surprising results, Oregon, Stanford, UCSB, and UCSD are the teams in the hunt.

Competition Results

Southwest Superiority

Presidents’ Day Invite 2024: Centering Pass Day Two (Women’s Div.) is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Grace Conerly
    Grace Conerly

    Grace has played frisbee for 9+ years. She's won some stuff and lost some stuff at various levels. Her most notable accomplishment is winning Triangle Ultimate’s indoor recreational winter league, 2019.

TAGGED: , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Presidents’ Day Invite 2024: Centering Pass Day Two (Women’s Div.)"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Cal Poly SLO vs. Colorado (Men’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Colorado vs. Oregon (Men’s Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Cal Poly SLO vs. Oregon State (Men’s Semifinal)
    Video for standard subscribers
  • Oregon vs. Stanford (Women’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now