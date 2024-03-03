Stanford Invite 2024: Day Two Centering Pass (Women’s Div.)

Vermont cause ruckus in comeback for tournament title

March 3, 2024
Vermont’s Leah Silverman and Sophie Acker at the 2023 D-I College Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

#6 Vermont Ruckus are unlikely to remain outside the Top 5 after upsetting #2 British Columbia Thunderbirds in a comeback for the history books to win Stanford Invite 2024. In the battle of vanquished semifinalists, #5 Stanford Superfly beat #10 Colorado Quandary to take third.

stanford invite 2024 ultimate frisbeecbracket results 1 stanford invite 2024 ultimate frisbee bracket results 2

UBC and Vermont Play an Instant Classic

Avery Lee-Pii catches an easy goal to make it 12-9 in favor of UBC, who seem very in control and poised. Little do they know that will be the last goal they score this game. The Vermont O-line, who struggled with their consistency all day, is able to grind out a hold, punctuated by a contested catch by Lucy Toppen. With no one scoring upwind the entire second half, it felt inevitable that UBC’s O-line (unbroken the entire game) would march down and score for the win. And they were able to take the disc all the way down to the front cone with little resistance from the Vermont defense, but an overthrown scoober on the goal line gave Vermont the ball with 70 to go upwind, something they had not managed to do all game. Using all seven players on the line – Mae Browning, Lucy Toppen, Nadia Scoppettone, Kennedy McCarthy, Tatum Cubrilovic, Leah Silverman, and Isabel Berman – Vermont found another gear to put in their first break of the game when they needed it most.

 

