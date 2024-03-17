Northwest Challenge 2024: Pool Play Playlist (Women’s Div.)

Can you hear the players sing? Singing the songs of ultimate? This is the musical playlist from Day One at Northwest Challenge!

March 17, 2024 by in Recap with 0 comments
Oregon’s Ezra Weybright makes the catch past a bidding Brigham Young defender at Northwest Challenge 2024. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

Every team needs a good playlist to get pumped to while they warm up. Don’t have one? Well I’ve got the list for you! Here are the songs that perfectly sum up Day One of Northwest Challenge. And don’t worry, we have it already made and ready to play – I suggest listening to it while reading about the songs. Happy listening!

Sunny Afternoon – The Kinks

This song feels pretty self-explanatory. I might like to mention the weather because I’m from the Midwest, or maybe it’s because I was expecting rain1, but the weather has been beautiful. Some Seattleites mentioned this is the nicest the weather has been all year – very little wind, 70 degree temps, and sun, the perfect weather for a spring tournament (likely better than Nationals will be, knowing Wisconsin).

Now or Never – High School Musical

  1. A forecast like the other college tournament that’s happening right now 

  1. Laura Osterlund
    Laura Osterlund

    Laura picked up a disc her senior year of high school and hasn't put it down since. She played on the mixed/open team at Bethel University where she graduated with a journalism degree. Based out of the Twin Cities, MN, you can find her engaging in all levels of Ultimate: working with Minnesota Strike, playing mixed club, and grinding at local ultimate and goalty leagues. Her ultimate accomplishment - besides helping start a women's league (coming spring 2024) - is winning Z league with Big Blue.

