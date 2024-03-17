Northwest Challenge 2024: Pool Play Playlist (Women’s Div.)

Can you hear the players sing? Singing the songs of ultimate? This is the musical playlist from Day One at Northwest Challenge!

Every team needs a good playlist to get pumped to while they warm up. Don’t have one? Well I’ve got the list for you! Here are the songs that perfectly sum up Day One of Northwest Challenge. And don’t worry, we have it already made and ready to play – I suggest listening to it while reading about the songs. Happy listening!

Sunny Afternoon – The Kinks

This song feels pretty self-explanatory. I might like to mention the weather because I’m from the Midwest, or maybe it’s because I was expecting rain1, but the weather has been beautiful. Some Seattleites mentioned this is the nicest the weather has been all year – very little wind, 70 degree temps, and sun, the perfect weather for a spring tournament (likely better than Nationals will be, knowing Wisconsin).

Now or Never – High School Musical