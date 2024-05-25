D-I College Championships 2024: Friday’s Weather Report

An look at a lot of the day's top storylines through the lens of its most powerful influence: the atmosphere.

The most powerful force at the Reddan Soccer Complex in Madison, in spite of what the statline might say, wasn’t Jolie Krebs (a division leading ten assists in one game) or Matthew McKnight (five assists and a key block), it was the persistent storms that stopped play three separate times and limited Friday’s schedule to just two rounds. Some teams did not even see the field, but rain blanketed the complex. With weather still on our minds, it only made sense to offer a full metorological report on the Day One happenings at College Nationals.

Tufts EWO: Hurricane Emily

What is a hurricane if not an unstoppable force, an inevitable onslaught, a force of nature that won’t be denied? Emily Kemp was all that and more for Tufts against UBC today. UBC tried to batten down the hatches — they threw Anna Goddu and Avery Lee-Pii at her defensively — and even they couldn’t stem the tide. Goal after goal, dunk after dunk, point after point, the stats just kept coming. After the floodwaters receded, the score line remained: 9G/2A/3D against just one turnover. We’re rating this one Category 5: Catastrophic damage will occur.

SUNY-Binghamton Big Bear & Michigan MagnUM: Lightning Strikes, Twice