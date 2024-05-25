D-I College Championships 2024: Friday’s Weather Report

An look at a lot of the day's top storylines through the lens of its most powerful influence: the atmosphere.

May 25, 2024 by and in Recap with 0 comments
UC Santa Cruz’s Rachel Chang releases a backhand inches from Oregon’s Michiko Magnant’s outstretched foot at the 2024 D-I College Championships. Photo: Sam Hotaling – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2024 college ultimate season are presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

The most powerful force at the Reddan Soccer Complex in Madison, in spite of what the statline might say, wasn’t Jolie Krebs (a division leading ten assists in one game) or Matthew McKnight (five assists and a key block), it was the persistent storms that stopped play three separate times and limited Friday’s schedule to just two rounds. Some teams did not even see the field, but rain blanketed the complex. With weather still on our minds, it only made sense to offer a full metorological report on the Day One happenings at College Nationals.

Tufts EWO: Hurricane Emily

What is a hurricane if not an unstoppable force, an inevitable onslaught, a force of nature that won’t be denied? Emily Kemp was all that and more for Tufts against UBC today. UBC tried to batten down the hatches — they threw Anna Goddu and Avery Lee-Pii at her defensively — and even they couldn’t stem the tide. Goal after goal, dunk after dunk, point after point, the stats just kept coming. After the floodwaters receded, the score line remained: 9G/2A/3D against just one turnover. We’re rating this one Category 5: Catastrophic damage will occur.

SUNY-Binghamton Big Bear & Michigan MagnUM: Lightning Strikes, Twice

D-I College Championships 2024: Friday’s Weather Report is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers

Subscribe to Ultiworld

Already have a subscription? Log in

Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!

  1. Edward Stephens
    Edward Stephens

    Edward Stephens has an MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College. He writes and plays ultimate in Athens, Georgia.

  2. Bridget Mizener
    Bridget Mizener

    Bridget Mizener is a Midwesterner by birth, but a product of the North Carolina ultimate machine. She thinks women’s college ultimate coverage is important, so she’s taking it into her own hands. She lives, plays, coaches, etc. in Durham. Tell her everything she got wrong about your team at [email protected].

TAGGED: , , ,

EVENTS:

TEAMS: , , , , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "D-I College Championships 2024: Friday’s Weather Report"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • D-I College Championships 2024: Opening Statements
    Subscriber article
  • D-I College Championships 2024: Friday’s Weather Report
    Subscriber article
  • [All-Access] Texas vs. Alabama-Huntsville (Men’s Pool Play)
    Video for all-access subscribers
  • Showcase: North Carolina vs. Brown (Men’s Pool Play)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now