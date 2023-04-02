A huge day of action in Myrtle Beach.
April 2, 2023 by Edward Stephens in News, Recap with 0 comments
Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.
NORTH MRYTLE BEACH, S.C. — Saturday of Easterns 2023 gave us a lot of information to process. There was the wind, of course, which wreaked havoc on the complex, turning simple catches and throws into dicey propositions. There were the ups-and-downs of the changing bid picture from round to round — with major implications for the final rounds of play on Sunday. There were unlikely heroes and unlikely goats. And there was the annual struggle to make the top eight of the bracket that always makes for compelling storylines. We’ll break down some of the day’s headlines below. But first let’s take a look at the pool results and bracket.
The Pools
The Bracket
Down Go Zoodisc
By the last round of play at Easterns on Saturday, there was only one remaining team without a blemish in college men’s ultimate: #1 UMass Zoodisc.1 And then, less than two hours later, there were none. #12 Pittsburgh En Sabah Nur secured the 12-11 universe point victory in what is finally a signature win for a program who had been on the hunt for one. It was a sloppy game from both sides as the winds had picked up to their highest level for the 4pm round – I can’t remember a contest between two teams at this level ever having quite so many dropped discs.
Iowa State ISUC, also undefeated heading into the day, lost three games at Huck Finn. ↩
Easterns 2023: Day One Headlines, #BidWatch is only available to Ultiworld Subscribers
Already have a subscription? Log in
Whether you visit Ultiworld for our reporting, our podcasts, or our video coverage, you can help us continue to provide high quality content with a subscription. By becoming a subscriber, not only do you receive benefits like exclusive articles and full article RSS feeds, you also help fund all of Ultiworld's coverage in general. We appreciate your support!