Easterns 2023: Day One Headlines, #BidWatch

A huge day of action in Myrtle Beach.

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

NORTH MRYTLE BEACH, S.C. — Saturday of Easterns 2023 gave us a lot of information to process. There was the wind, of course, which wreaked havoc on the complex, turning simple catches and throws into dicey propositions. There were the ups-and-downs of the changing bid picture from round to round — with major implications for the final rounds of play on Sunday. There were unlikely heroes and unlikely goats. And there was the annual struggle to make the top eight of the bracket that always makes for compelling storylines. We’ll break down some of the day’s headlines below. But first let’s take a look at the pool results and bracket.

The Pools

The Bracket

Down Go Zoodisc

By the last round of play at Easterns on Saturday, there was only one remaining team without a blemish in college men’s ultimate: #1 UMass Zoodisc.1 And then, less than two hours later, there were none. #12 Pittsburgh En Sabah Nur secured the 12-11 universe point victory in what is finally a signature win for a program who had been on the hunt for one. It was a sloppy game from both sides as the winds had picked up to their highest level for the 4pm round – I can’t remember a contest between two teams at this level ever having quite so many dropped discs.