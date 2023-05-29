D-I College Championships 2023: Semifinal Box Scores

Box scores, including yardage data, from the semifinals of the D-I College Championships.

After pioneering work on statistics in 2012 and 2013, we have used the Statto app across a number of events to gather data about team performance, including yardage, to better understand the games we cover and ultimate as a whole.

Here are box scores for each game from the semifinal matches of the 2023 D-I College Championships. You can sort by any statistic (scroll horizontally in the table to see every column).