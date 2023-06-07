Same As It Ever Was (v2)

Two seasons removed from the return of college ultimate, we check in on the state of the D-I women’s division

June 7, 2023 by in Recap with 0 comments
North Carolina’s Dawn Culton catches the game winner past Colorado’s Stacy Gaskill in the 2023 D-I College Championship final. Photo: Kevin Leclaire – UltiPhotos.com

Ultiworld’s coverage of the 2023 college ultimate season is presented by Spin Ultimate; all opinions are those of the author(s). Find out how Spin can get you, and your team, looking your best this season.

This weekend, all eight top seeded teams made it to the quarterfinals, all four of the pool top seeds made it to the semifinals, and number one beat number two to win the final. To say it has been chalky would be an understatement.

With that in mind, let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit a piece I wrote eighteen months ago, titled “Same As It Ever Was,” about the apparent constancy of the D-I college women’s division. Here’s what’s remained the same and what’s changed since the 2021 College Championships.

What’s Remained The Same

  1. Jenna Weiner
    Jenna Weiner

    Jenna Weiner is a Senior Staff Writer, a co-host of Ultiworld's Double Overtime podcast, and considers herself a purveyor of all levels of ultimate. She's played mostly on the west coast but you're likely to find her at the nearest ultimate game available.

