Club Power Rankings [7/31/24]

Some down-then-rankings shuffles after SFI East and West

Women’s Discussion

Utah Dark Sky got an in-region upset over Vancouver Traffic at SFI West, 9-7 in the tournament final. That intertwines the two team’s rankings, and pushed Dark Sky up seven spots to beat above Traffic. Interesting shakeup in the Northwest.

Over in the Southwest, a strong consolation win for Oakland LOL over San Diego Wildfire, popping LOL in at #17 a spot ahead of San Diego Wildfire.

It was only a start for Ozone, but it wasn’t great, with some close wins and a pair of losses — to Wicked and Heist — to end the tournament. That dropped them from the rankings altogether.

Men’s Discussion

The only change in the top 15 was a flip between Toronto GOAT and Seattle Sockeye. The eastern club gained a spot after dominating at Select Flight East, where they didn’t put up a winning margin under five goals.

The other moves all happened at the backend: Cash Crop 2’s run to the SFI East final earned them the last top 20 spot. GOAT was the only team that beat them, in both of their matchups.

Select Flight Invite West’s results also led to changes, with the week’s other two new entrants — Salt Lake Shrimp and Golden Fungi — sliding in at the bottom of the rankings. Fungi’s unblemished weekend boosted both teams, as Shrimp has a solstice win over Fungi.

Oak Grove Boys, Trident, and Phantom all missed the cut after underwhelming SFI performances. The trio went a combined 9-9 at the eastern event, with Phantom taking four of those victories.

Mixed Discussion

A Sunday semifinal clash at SFI East between Union and Toro was the primary driver of the most notable moves in the mixed division. Union’s comfortable 14-10 win, and subsequent 14-8 win over Garbage Plates in the final, snapped Union into the rankings at #20. The loss pulled Toro down eight spots.

Out west, MOONDOG’s run to the final, where they only lost by one to #3 Red Flag, pushes the Montana squad into the top 20. Sunshine and Mile High Trash, however, drop after earlier-than-expected exits, with Bay Area falling to #23 and Denver falling out after Sunshine claimed the head-to-head win.

Subscribers, no blurbs this week, but check back next week for post-US Open reactions!