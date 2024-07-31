Club Power Rankings [7/31/24]

Some down-then-rankings shuffles after SFI East and West

July 31, 2024 by in Rankings with 0 comments

Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.

Club Women's Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: Atlanta Ozone (23)
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 +7 18
12 -1 11
13 -1 12
14 -1 13
15 +1 16
16 +1 17
17 -
18 -3 15
19 -5 14
20 -1 19
21 -1 20
22 -1 21
23 +1 24
24 -2 22
25 - 25

Women’s Discussion

  • Utah Dark Sky got an in-region upset over Vancouver Traffic at SFI West, 9-7 in the tournament final. That intertwines the two team’s rankings, and pushed Dark Sky up seven spots to beat above Traffic. Interesting shakeup in the Northwest.
  • Over in the Southwest, a strong consolation win for Oakland LOL over San Diego Wildfire, popping LOL in at #17 a spot ahead of San Diego Wildfire.
  • It was only a start for Ozone, but it wasn’t great, with some close wins and a pair of losses — to Wicked and Heist — to end the tournament. That dropped them from the rankings altogether.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: Arlington Oak Grove Boys (21), Chicago Trident (22), Philadelphia Phantom (24)
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 +1 13
13 -1 12
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 +1 17
17 +1 18
18 +1 19
19 +1 20
20 -
21 -5 16
22 +3 25
23 - 23
24 -
25 -

Men’s Discussion

  • The only change in the top 15 was a flip between Toronto GOAT and Seattle Sockeye. The eastern club gained a spot after dominating at Select Flight East, where they didn’t put up a winning margin under five goals.
  • The other moves all happened at the backend: Cash Crop 2’s run to the SFI East final earned them the last top 20 spot. GOAT was the only team that beat them, in both of their matchups.
  • Select Flight Invite West’s results also led to changes, with the week’s other two new entrants — Salt Lake Shrimp and Golden Fungi — sliding in at the bottom of the rankings. Fungi’s unblemished weekend boosted both teams, as Shrimp has a solstice win over Fungi.
  • Oak Grove Boys, Trident, and Phantom all missed the cut after underwhelming SFI performances. The trio went a combined 9-9 at the eastern event, with Phantom taking four of those victories.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: Denver Mile High Trash (23)
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 +1 10
10 +1 11
11 +1 12
12 +1 13
13 +1 14
14 +1 15
15 +1 16
16 +1 17
17 -8 9
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 +2 22
21 -
22 -1 21
23 -3 20
24 +1 25
25 -1 24

Mixed Discussion

  • A Sunday semifinal clash at SFI East between Union and Toro was the primary driver of the most notable moves in the mixed division. Union’s comfortable 14-10 win, and subsequent 14-8 win over Garbage Plates in the final, snapped Union into the rankings at #20. The loss pulled Toro down eight spots.
  • Out west, MOONDOG’s run to the final, where they only lost by one to #3 Red Flag, pushes the Montana squad into the top 20. Sunshine and Mile High Trash, however, drop after earlier-than-expected exits, with Bay Area falling to #23 and Denver falling out after Sunshine claimed the head-to-head win.

 

Subscribers, no blurbs this week, but check back next week for post-US Open reactions!

  1. Ultiworld
    Avatar

    Ultiworld is the premier news media site dedicated to the sport of ultimate. This article includes the work of a number of our staff or contributors that have been identified within the piece.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,

More from Ultiworld
Comments on "Club Power Rankings [7/31/24]"

Recent Posts

Find us on Twitter

Recent Comments

Find us on Facebook

Ultiworld on Facebook

Subscriber Exclusives

  • Out the Back: 2nd Strongest Ultimate Country
    Subscriber podcast
  • Deep Look LIVE: France over USA, Boston over New York; US Open Preview
    podcast with bonus segment
  • Inside the Circle LIVE: European Disc Golf Festival Rapid Reax
    Subscriber podcast
  • Wicked vs. Vengeance (Women’s Final)
    Video for standard subscribers
    • Subscribe Now