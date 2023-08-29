Club Power Rankings [8/29/23]

Northwest Fruit Bowl saw teams from multiple regions converge and some changes in the back-end of the rankings
August 29, 2023 by Ultiworld in Rankings with 0 comments
Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.
Club Women's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Washington DC Scandal
|-
|1
|2
|San Francisco Fury
|-
|2
|3
|Boston Brute Squad
|-
|3
|4
|Denver Molly Brown
|-
|4
|5
|San Diego Flipside
|-
|5
|6
|Raleigh Phoenix
|-
|6
|7
|Portland Schwa
|-
|7
|8
|Toronto 6ixers
|-
|8
|9
|Vancouver Traffic
|-
|9
|10
|Seattle Riot
|-
|10
|11
|New York BENT
|-
|11
|12
|Chicago Nemesis
|-
|12
|13
|San Francisco Nightlock
|-
|13
|14
|Pittsburgh Parcha
|-
|14
|15
|Washington DC Grit
|-
|15
|16
|Philadelphia Flight
|-
|16
|17
|Atlanta Ozone
|-
|17
|18
|Austin Vengeance
|-
|18
|19
|Oakland LOL
|-
|19
|20
|Northampton Starling
|-
|20
|21
|Quebec Iris
|-
|21
|22
|Boston Siege
|-
|22
|23
|Florida Tabby Rosa
|-
|23
|24
|Seattle Underground
|-
|24
|25
|San Diego Wildfire
|-
|25
Women’s Discussion
- No rankings movement this week.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|New York PoNY
|-
|1
|2
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|-
|2
|3
|Chicago Machine
|-
|3
|4
|Denver Johnny Bravo
|-
|4
|5
|Raleigh Ring of Fire
|-
|5
|6
|San Francisco Revolver
|-
|6
|7
|Boston Dig
|-
|7
|8
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|-
|8
|9
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|-
|9
|10
|Austin Doublewide
|-
|10
|11
|Seattle Sockeye
|-
|11
|12
|Minneapolis Sub Zero
|-
|12
|13
|Virginia Vault
|-
|13
|14
|Toronto GOAT
|-
|14
|15
|Cincinnati Omen
|-
|15
|16
|Berkeley Zyzzyva
|-
|16
|17
|Raleigh-Durham United
|-
|17
|18
|Winnipeg General Strike
|-
|18
|19
|Vancouver Furious George
|-
|19
|20
|Ottawa Phoenix
|-
|20
|21
|Madison Mad Men
|-
|21
|22
|SoCal Condors
|-
|22
|23
|Eugene Dark Star
|-
|23
|24
|Pittsburgh Temper
|-
|24
|25
|New Jersey Garden State Ultimate
|-
|25
Men’s Discussion
- No rankings movement this week.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Kansas City United (23)
|1
|Philadelphia AMP
|-
|1
|2
|Fort Collins shame.
|-
|2
|3
|Seattle BFG
|-
|3
|4
|Madison NOISE
|-
|4
|5
|New York XIST
|-
|5
|6
|Huntsville Space Force
|-
|6
|7
|Boston Sprocket
|-
|7
|8
|Seattle Mixtape
|-
|8
|9
|San Francisco Mischief
|-
|9
|10
|San Francisco Polar Bears
|-
|10
|11
|Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
|-
|11
|12
|Ann Arbor Hybrid
|-
|12
|13
|Cleveland Crocs
|-
|13
|14
|Washington DC Rally
|-
|14
|15
|Dallas Public Enemy
|-
|15
|16
|Boston Slow
|-
|16
|17
|Nashville ‘Shine
|-
|17
|18
|Vancouver Red Flag
|-
|18
|19
|Montana MOONDOG
|-
|20
|Atlanta Dirty Bird
|-1
|19
|21
|Arizona Lawless
|-1
|20
|22
|Chicago RAMP
|-
|22
|23
|Denver Love Tractor
|+1
|24
|24
|Durham Toro
|+1
|25
|25
|Oregon Scorch
|-4
|21
Mixed Discussion
- Welcome Montana MOONDOG to the rankings! They went 5-1 at Fruit Bowl last weekend, notching wins over formerly ranked Kansas City United and #25 Oregon Scorch en route to the final, where they were up 7-4 at half against #8 Seattle Mixtape before eventually falling 13-11. MOONDOG slot in at #19 just behind Vancouver Red Flag, who hold a head-to-head win at SFI East over the Montana team.
- Seattle Mixtape, despite winning Fruit Bowl, do not budge in the rankings. Indeed, there was even some discussion about whether to drop them a few spots after close wins against West Chester Loco and MOONDOG. Ultimately though, they retain the #8 spot.
- Vancouver Red Flag similarly stay put. They came in to Fruit Bowl as the number one seed overall but finish in fifth after suffering their only loss of the tournament on universe point to Oregon Scorch in quarters. Their five wins – all by four or more scores – keep them from sliding.
- Despite the win over Red Flag, Oregon Scorch had an up-and-down weekend overall, losing to MOONDOG and unranked Mile High Trash and notching just one- and two-point wins over Bay Area Donuts and Loco, respectively. As a result, Scorch slide four spots and cling onto the last spot in our Top 25.
