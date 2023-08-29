Club Power Rankings [8/29/23]

Northwest Fruit Bowl saw teams from multiple regions converge and some changes in the back-end of the rankings

Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.

Women’s Discussion

No rankings movement this week.

Men’s Discussion

No rankings movement this week.

Mixed Discussion

Welcome Montana MOONDOG to the rankings! They went 5-1 at Fruit Bowl last weekend, notching wins over formerly ranked Kansas City United and #25 Oregon Scorch en route to the final, where they were up 7-4 at half against #8 Seattle Mixtape before eventually falling 13-11. MOONDOG slot in at #19 just behind Vancouver Red Flag, who hold a head-to-head win at SFI East over the Montana team.

Seattle Mixtape, despite winning Fruit Bowl, do not budge in the rankings. Indeed, there was even some discussion about whether to drop them a few spots after close wins against West Chester Loco and MOONDOG. Ultimately though, they retain the #8 spot.

Vancouver Red Flag similarly stay put. They came in to Fruit Bowl as the number one seed overall but finish in fifth after suffering their only loss of the tournament on universe point to Oregon Scorch in quarters. Their five wins – all by four or more scores – keep them from sliding.

Despite the win over Red Flag, Oregon Scorch had an up-and-down weekend overall, losing to MOONDOG and unranked Mile High Trash and notching just one- and two-point wins over Bay Area Donuts and Loco, respectively. As a result, Scorch slide four spots and cling onto the last spot in our Top 25.