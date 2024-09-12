Club Power Rankings [9/12/24]

The final 2024 regular season Power Rankings!

Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.

Women’s Discussion

It was a challenging week to iron out the rankings, even though the changes were contained a small group of top 7 teams. With various absences at Pro Champs (a theme across divisions), we had to make some subjective calls.

Even shorthanded, we had to ding both Scandal and Molly Brown. Other teams were also missing players, but they still both failed to reach the final.

Phoenix gets the biggest boost, winning the tournament, and converting their loss to Scandal into a triangle by beating BENT, who topped Scandal in semis. Brute Squad hung on to take their new #2 spot.

Men’s Discussion

Despite the absences — varied across teams — we couldn’t ignore Truck Stop’s 2-4 weekend, dropping the #1 team to #3.

Pro Champs, well, champs, Johnny Bravo, won themselves the new #1 spot, taking down the event even without their national teamers. It’ll be interesting to see how the pieces gel for them down the stretch.

Like Truck Stop, Rhino took a fall from a top spot after winning just a single game at Pro Champs.

Founder’s Sectionals made their mark on the rankings, pulling up an intriguing young Ghostbusters team, who won the tournament, and knocking out the team 15-8 in the final, Garden State.

Mixed Discussion

What might have been for Shame had they not come back from a dire deficit in the final to defeat Drag’n Thrust on universe. They capped off their Pro Champs with a win and won the #3 spot for their troubles.

Hybrid and AMP both finished at the bottom of the tournament, and have talented teams even with their national team absences. AMP losing to Rally has to sting, in particular. They both dropped a handful of spots.

Charlotte Storm’s North Carolina Sectional title came over Toro and thus they bounced above the Durham club (and Space Force) in the rankings.

At the bottom of the Top 25, LIT dropped a pair of games at Sectionals, removing them from the list. That opened up a spot for the return of Mile High Trash. MHT comfortably navigated their Sectional championship.

