Club Power Rankings [10/4/23]

The last Power Rankings ahead of the 2023 Club Championships!

Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.

Women’s Discussion

Most rankings movement is a result of Mid Atlantic Regionals this past weekend.

#14 Washington DC Grit and #15 Pittsburgh Parcha flip spots after Grit beat Parcha on universe in the last round of pool play. This set Parcha up for a semis match against #2 Washington DC Scandal which Scandal took handily, kicking Parcha to the backdoor bracket for the final spot to Nationals.

#23 Philadelphia Flight suffer the largest drop of any division this week, falling seven spots after losing to unranked Philadelphia Zephyr 9-7 in quarterfinals. Flight fell to the backdoor bracket, where they lost 13-6 to Parcha in the game-to-go to the game-to-go, while Zephyr scored another upset over Washington DC Agency to advance to their first game to go as a program. While Flight were missing players to injuries and rescheduling, this is still a disappointing result for a team pegged to fight for the third bid. A hearty congratulations to Zephyr for a strong tournament and beating what is functionally their A team.

#24 Minneapolis Pop reenter the rankings after cruising to the North Central Region title, securing the region’s sole bid and never letting up more than seven goals. Pop slot in right above #25 Denver Small Batch, who they beat at ESC, and bump Seattle Underground from the Top 25.

Men’s Discussion

Welcome Garden State Ultimate to the rankings! They enter at #24 after a solid run through Mid Atlantic Regionals, beating #11 Virginia Vault 13-10 in the semis and putting up 8 on #1 Washington DC Truck Stop in the final. Unfortunately they couldn’t continue their run all the way to Nationals, as Vault flipped the script in the game to go, winning 13-11 and locking up the region’s second bid.

All other men’s division movement is sadly downward, starting with Minneapolis Sub Zero who drop two spots after giving themselves a tricky path to the North Central’s bid. Sub entered Regionals as the overall five seed after losing on universe to Mallard at Sectionals, and Minneapolis Mallard showed that result was no fluke, beating Sub 10-7 in pool play to force Sub Zero to play a prequarters game. But Sub Zero won the game that mattered most, working their way through to the final and sending Mallard packing with a 15-8 win.

Another casualty of North Central Regionals, Madison Mad Men fall out of the rankings after losing to two unranked teams. Mad Men got smoked in pool play by Kansas City Smokestack 11-6 but rallied to make the semifinal, where they took the L on universe to Mallard.

Despite their bevy of wins over ranked teams, Mallard remain just outside the rankings with #25 Toronto GOAT holding on to the last spot. While GOAT choked at Regionals, they get credit for winning CUC over #17 Winnipeg General Strike and their worst loss of the season is 14-11 to #23 Amherst Sprout. Mallard, meanwhile, lost to unranked STL Lounar and took 15-8 losses to both General Strike and Sub Zero, enough to keep them from the Top 25.

Mixed Discussion