Club Preseason Power Rankings [7/10/24]

The first Power Rankings of the 2024 club season!

Women’s Discussion

The reigning champions revealed an intriguing roster, bringing up some certified stars from the European scene, a recipe that helped earn them the 2023 crown.

Molly Brown leap-frogged Scandal with some strong additions, including taking breakout Blaise Sevier from DC. Betting against Manu and Valeria Cardenas seems like a bad plan currently.

This year’s rankings are mostly a tweak from where last year ended. The questions will revolve around where the tier breaks are between who can really push for semifinals and beyond and who can earn a bid.

Men’s Discussion

The top three are the same as ended 2023: Truck Stop, Machine, and Johnny Bravo. There are interesting new names on each roster, but enough change to not be confident that any of them are the clear favorite.

The preseason club generating the most buzz is DiG, the all-but-semifinalist who made some big name offseason adds like Rowan McDonnell and Jeff Babbitt. The stock price is shooting up, but will it get too high, or is it time to hop on the bandwagon?

PoNY sank to #8, and it has been a long time since forecasts were down on this program. They’ve a lost a lot of starpower over the past few seasons, and how they handle it will be one of the season’s main storylines.

Mixed Discussion

The reigning champions, Fort Collins shame., have strong recruits and lose very little, making them the easy pick to begin the season at #1.

In fact, all four of last year’s semifinalists begin in roughly their order of finish. Each team has opened the season with an improved roster, so perhaps this is the year the chalk hits in mixed.

Big changes to the AMP roster have made us skeptical of the team’s 2024 outlook, losing stalwarts like Raha Mozaffari and Linda Morse.

Huntsville Pyro and Austin Disco Club are new clubs but we already like the potential both flashed in early season contests. Disco Club made the final at Texas 2 Finger and Pyro took down neighbors Space Force at Huckfest.

