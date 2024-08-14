Club Power Rankings [8/14/24]

August 14, 2024 by Ultiworld in Rankings with 0 comments
Club Women's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|San Francisco Fury
|-
|1
|2
|Washington DC Scandal
|-
|2
|3
|Denver Molly Brown
|-
|3
|4
|Boston Brute Squad
|-
|4
|5
|San Diego Flipside
|-
|5
|6
|Raleigh Phoenix
|-
|6
|7
|Toronto 6ixers
|-
|7
|8
|New York BENT
|-
|8
|9
|Quebec Iris
|-
|9
|10
|Portland Schwa
|-
|10
|11
|Utah Dark Sky
|-
|11
|12
|Vancouver Traffic
|-
|12
|13
|Seattle Riot
|-
|13
|14
|Pittsburgh Parcha
|-
|14
|15
|Washington DC Grit
|-
|15
|16
|Chicago Nemesis
|-
|16
|17
|San Francisco Nightlock
|-
|17
|18
|Oakland LOL
|-
|18
|19
|San Diego Wildfire
|-
|19
|20
|Northampton Starling
|-
|20
|21
|Seattle Underground
|-
|21
|22
|Minneapolis Pop
|-
|22
|23
|Austin Vengeance
|-
|23
|24
|Colorado Kelp
|-
|24
|25
|Denver Small Batch
|-
|25
Women’s Discussion
- There were no changesin the women’s division Power Rankings this week.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Chapel Hill Cash Crop 2 (20)
|1
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|-
|1
|2
|Chicago Machine
|-
|2
|3
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|-
|3
|4
|Denver Johnny Bravo
|-
|4
|5
|New York PoNY
|-
|5
|6
|San Francisco Revolver
|-
|6
|7
|Raleigh Ring of Fire
|-
|7
|8
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|-
|8
|9
|Boston DiG
|-
|9
|10
|Austin Doublewide
|-
|10
|11
|Virginia Vault
|-
|11
|12
|Toronto GOAT
|-
|12
|13
|Seattle Sockeye
|-
|13
|14
|SoCal Condors
|-
|14
|15
|Raleigh-Durham United
|-
|15
|16
|Minneapolis Sub Zero
|-
|16
|17
|New York Blueprint
|-
|17
|18
|Eugene Dark Star
|-
|18
|19
|Vancouver Furious George
|-
|19
|20
|Ottawa Phoenix
|+1
|21
|21
|Amherst Sprout
|+1
|22
|22
|New Jersey Garden State Ultimate
|+1
|23
|23
|Salt Lake Shrimp
|+1
|24
|24
|Golden Fungi
|+1
|25
|25
|Pittsburgh Temper
|-
Men’s Discussion
- A loss to BaNC at HoDown was enough to cut Cash Crop 2 from the top 25. Pittsburgh Temper’s solid resume earns them the last spot in the rankings.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: Huntsville Pyro (21)
|1
|Seattle BFG
|-
|1
|2
|Ann Arbor Hybrid
|-
|2
|3
|Vancouver Red Flag
|-
|3
|4
|Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
|-
|4
|5
|Austin Disco Club
|-
|5
|6
|Philadelphia AMP
|-
|6
|7
|San Francisco Mischief
|-
|7
|8
|New York XIST
|-
|8
|9
|Fort Collins shame.
|-
|9
|10
|Madison NOISE
|-
|10
|11
|Washington DC Rally
|-
|11
|12
|Arizona Lawless
|-
|12
|13
|Huntsville Space Force
|-
|13
|14
|Boston Slow
|-
|14
|15
|Sacramento Tower
|-
|15
|16
|Seattle Mixtape
|-
|16
|17
|Durham Toro
|-
|17
|18
|Boston Sprocket
|-
|18
|19
|Nashville ‘Shine
|-
|19
|20
|Montana MOONDOG
|-
|20
|21
|Bay Area Sunshine
|+1
|22
|22
|Toronto Union
|+1
|23
|23
|Burlington Big Rig
|+1
|24
|24
|Dallas Public Enemy
|+1
|25
|25
|Seattle Spoke
|-
Mixed Discussion
- Huntsville Pyro’s underwhelming 4-3 performance at HoDown left the rankings committee1 wanting, opening up space for Seattle Spoke, who went undefeated at Kleinman Eruption.
