Club Power Rankings [8/14/24]

August 14, 2024 by in Rankings with 0 comments

Each week, we'll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week's rankings via social media.

Women’s Discussion

  • There were no changesin the women’s division Power Rankings this week.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: Chapel Hill Cash Crop 2 (20)
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 +1 21
21 +1 22
22 +1 23
23 +1 24
24 +1 25
25 -

Men’s Discussion

  • A loss to BaNC at HoDown was enough to cut Cash Crop 2 from the top 25. Pittsburgh Temper’s solid resume earns them the last spot in the rankings.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: Huntsville Pyro (21)
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 - 20
21 +1 22
22 +1 23
23 +1 24
24 +1 25
25 -

Mixed Discussion

  • Huntsville Pyro’s underwhelming 4-3 performance at HoDown left the rankings committee1 wanting, opening up space for Seattle Spoke, who went undefeated at Kleinman Eruption.

  1. Figuratively speaking. 

Comments on "Club Power Rankings [8/14/24]"

