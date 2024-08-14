Club Power Rankings [8/14/24]

Women’s Discussion

There were no changesin the women’s division Power Rankings this week.

Men’s Discussion

A loss to BaNC at HoDown was enough to cut Cash Crop 2 from the top 25. Pittsburgh Temper’s solid resume earns them the last spot in the rankings.

Mixed Discussion

Huntsville Pyro’s underwhelming 4-3 performance at HoDown left the rankings committee1 wanting, opening up space for Seattle Spoke, who went undefeated at Kleinman Eruption.