Club Power Rankings [7/18/25]

PEC West leads to a new #1 in the men's division!

July 18, 2025 by in Rankings

Club Women's Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: Philadelphia Flight (25)
1 - 1
2 +1 3
3 +3 6
4 -2 2
5 - 5
6 -2 4
7 +6 13
8 +4 12
9 +2 11
10 -3 7
11 -3 8
12 -3 9
13 -3 10
14 +2 16
15 +2 17
16 +2 18
17 -3 14
18 +1 19
19 +1 20
20 -5 15
21 - 21
22 - 22
23 - 23
24 - 24
25 -

Women’s Discussion

  • Teams in our Top 5 were scattered across PEC West, SFI East, and Swamp Seasonal Invite.
  • Scandal and Flipside both move down the rankings after ending up on the wrong side of 15-8 score lines against Brute Squad and Fury, respectively. Flipside did however score wins over the other two PEC West semifinalists, Traffic and Schwa, whose bracket runs move them into our Top 10. Schwa eke out the higher placement thanks to their head-to-head one-point victory in the third-place game.
  • Riot’s dominant pair of wins over both Nightlock and Nemesis pull Seattle ahead of the PEC East pack, whose stock is lower after Phoenix’s closer-than-expected play with #19 Ozone at the Swamp Invite. Grit likewise slip out of the Top 15 after losing bouts with the top teams at Swamp and a one-point win over Ozone.
  • Dark Sky failed to hold seed at PEC West, falling to Nemesis in prequarters and splitting games with Vengeance to finish 10th and drop the Utah squad to #20.
  • Welcome to the rankings Outrage! Ann Arbor stormed through the fifth-place bracket at SFI East, avenging a win over Siege in a big way to catch the committee’s attention and the last spot in the rankings.

 

Club Men's Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: Minneapolis Mallard (22), Amherst Sprout (23)
1 +4 5
2 - 2
3 -2 1
4 - 4
5 +2 7
6 -3 3
7 -1 6
8 +1 9
9 +2 11
10 +3 13
11 +3 14
12 +3 15
13 +12 25
14 -
15 +1 16
16 -4 12
17 -9 8
18 -1 17
19 -9 10
20 -2 18
21 -2 19
22 -
23 -3 20
24 -3 21
25 -1 24

Men’s Discussion

  • Revolver look to be fully back in program form, cruising to a tournament win at PEC West and the new #1 spot. Sockeye, the only team to put up double digits on the San Francisco squad, move up into the Top 5 for the final appearance. The team they vanquished on universe in semis – last year’s champs Rhino Slam! – drop below the Fish.
  • Untied are putting Florida ultimate back on the map with an undefeated showing at SFI East that featured wins over fellow ranked squads Blueprint and Vault. Also back on the map: Condors, who pushed Rhino Slam! to universe and picked up Ws over General Strike, Shrimp, and Mephisto on Sunday play at PEC West. Those out-of-region wins could be the cure to the one bid that has ailed the Southwest region of late.
  • That leaves Vault, GOAT, and Doublewide as the big drops of the week, each unhappy in their own way. Vault float to the top thanks to the winningest weekend among the three, only dropping the SFI East final to Untied, but playing unranked teams too close for comfort along the way. With just a skeleton crew, GOAT bookended SFI East pool play with losses to unranked Brooklyn Shade and Pittsburgh Temper to drop from the no.1 overall seed and miss the bracket altogether. And Doublewide waited until the consolation bracket to claim a victory, finishing the weekend with a one-point win over Mephisto but settling below them in our rankings thanks to Montreal’s more impressive round one win over Furious George.
  • The first team to upset Doublewide, Winnipeg General Strike, paired the win with a last round victory over Dark Star to land at #22.

 

Club Mixed Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: Savannah Conspiracy (22), Ithaca Townies (25)
1 - 1
2 +15 17
3 +1 4
4 +1 5
5 +7 12
6 - 6
7 -5 2
8 -1 7
9 -1 8
10 -7 3
11 -2 9
12 -2 10
13 -2 11
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 +1 18
18 +5 23
19 +2 21
20 -
21 -2 19
22 +2 24
23 -10 13
24 -4 20
25 -

Mixed Discussion

  • Mischief are back in a big way, vaulting up the ranks with a superb showing at PEC West, with their only loss coming at the hands of current #1 shame. Sacramento Tower also announced their presence, taking Mischief to universe in semis and joining their fellow Southwest squad in the Top 5.
  • Staying in the region, one win undersells Los Angeles Lotus’ PEC West performance. Despite going winless in pool play, they pushed both shame. and MOONDOG to universe and made quarters with a win over Polar Bears to land on the rankings board. Lawless’ one-win weekend wasn’t quite as glimmering, also taking down MOONDOG and pushing NOISE to universe in pool play, but losing big to out-of-region teams.
  • BFG and Drag’n Thrust join Lawless in falling from the top of their pools, though both rebounded in the PEC West bracket to meet in semifinals. Seattle took the 14-9 win but Minneapolis’ record — a universe point win over shame. and two one-point losses to Tower — proved stronger to the committee.
  • Over at SFI East, California Burrito and Pittsburgh Port Authority came out on top of a varied cross-section of teams, with Burrito prevailing on universe. Port’s jaunt through the bracket came with a win over Ithaca Townies, who Port replace at the tail-end of the rankings.

 

