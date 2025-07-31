Club Power Rankings [7/31/25]

Minimal top 25 action at SFI West still sees a new team enter the rankings
July 31, 2025 by Ultiworld in Rankings
Club Women's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|Dropped from rankings: San Diego Wildfire (23)
|1
|San Francisco Fury
|-
|1
|2
|Boston Brute Squad
|-
|2
|3
|Denver Molly Brown
|-
|3
|4
|Washington DC Scandal
|-
|4
|5
|New York BENT
|-
|5
|6
|San Diego Flipside
|-
|6
|7
|Portland Schwa
|-
|7
|8
|Vancouver Traffic
|-
|8
|9
|Seattle Riot
|-
|9
|10
|Pittsburgh Parcha
|-
|10
|11
|Toronto 6ixers
|-
|11
|12
|Quebec Iris
|-
|12
|13
|Raleigh Phoenix
|-
|13
|14
|San Francisco Nightlock
|-
|14
|15
|Northampton Starling
|-
|15
|16
|Colorado Kelp
|-
|16
|17
|Washington DC Grit
|-
|17
|18
|Chicago Nemesis
|-
|18
|19
|Atlanta Ozone
|-
|19
|20
|Utah Dark Sky
|-
|20
|21
|Austin Vengeance
|-
|21
|22
|Oakland LOL
|-
|22
|23
|Minneapolis Pop
|+1
|24
|24
|Ann Arbor Outrage
|+1
|25
|25
|Vancouver Drift
|-
Women’s Discussion
- The only division to see any movement this week, Vancouver Drift displace Wildfire from the rankings after a run to the SFI West final. While they didn’t have the legs to compete with citymates #8 Traffic once there, the tournament no.8 seed dispatched rankings bubble teams Small Batch and FAB – the latter of which Wildfire lost to in crossover play – to claim silver.
Club Men's Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|San Francisco Revolver
|-
|1
|2
|New York PoNY
|-
|2
|3
|Chicago Machine
|-
|3
|4
|Washington DC Truck Stop
|-
|4
|5
|Seattle Sockeye
|-
|5
|6
|Portland Rhino Slam!
|-
|6
|7
|Boston DiG
|-
|7
|8
|Vancouver Furious George
|-
|8
|9
|Minneapolis Sub Zero
|-
|9
|10
|Raleigh Ring of Fire
|-
|10
|11
|Denver Johnny Bravo
|-
|11
|12
|Atlanta Chain Lightning
|-
|12
|13
|Florida Untied
|-
|13
|14
|SoCal Condors
|-
|14
|15
|Salt Lake Shrimp
|-
|15
|16
|Virginia Vault
|-
|16
|17
|Toronto GOAT
|-
|17
|18
|Montreal Mephisto
|-
|18
|19
|Austin Doublewide
|-
|19
|20
|Philadelphia Pacmen
|-
|20
|21
|Raleigh-Durham United
|-
|21
|22
|Winnipeg General Strike
|-
|22
|23
|Eugene Dark Star
|-
|23
|24
|Ottawa Phoenix
|-
|24
|25
|New York Blueprint
|-
|25
Men’s Discussion
- #8 Vancouver Furious George was the only men’s division Top 25 team in action at SFI West, and never conceded double-digit goals en route to a tournament victory. No rankings changes this week.
Club Mixed Power Rankings:
|Rank
|Team
|Change
|Prior
|1
|Fort Collins shame.
|-
|1
|2
|San Francisco Mischief
|-
|2
|3
|Durham Toro
|-
|3
|4
|New York XIST
|-
|4
|5
|Sacramento Tower
|-
|5
|6
|Ann Arbor Hybrid
|-
|6
|7
|Minneapolis Drag’n Thrust
|-
|7
|8
|Nashville ‘Shine
|-
|8
|9
|Boston Sprocket
|-
|9
|10
|Seattle BFG
|-
|10
|11
|Boston Slow
|-
|11
|12
|Huntsville Space Force
|-
|12
|13
|Washington DC Rally
|-
|13
|14
|Denver Mile High Trash
|-
|14
|15
|Philadelphia AMP
|-
|15
|16
|Austin Disco Club
|-
|16
|17
|Seattle Mixtape
|-
|17
|18
|San Diego California Burrito
|-
|18
|19
|Oregon Scorch
|-
|19
|20
|Los Angeles Lotus
|-
|20
|21
|San Francisco Polar Bears
|-
|21
|22
|Madison NOISE
|-
|22
|23
|Arizona Lawless
|-
|23
|24
|Montana MOONDOG
|-
|24
|25
|Pittsburgh Port Authority
|-
|25
Mixed Discussion
- Congratulations to Mansfield Darkwing on their slim victory over the one seed Seattle Spoke to claim the SFI West crown, but with no Top 25 teams in action the rankings remain unchanged.
