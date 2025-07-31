Club Power Rankings [7/31/25]

Minimal top 25 action at SFI West still sees a new team enter the rankings

July 31, 2025 by in Rankings

Each week, we’ll post an updated edition of our Power Rankings here on the front page to facilitate discussion in the comments and help us share each week’s rankings via social media. The most up-to-date version can always be found on our permanent rankings page.

Club Women's Power Rankings:
Rank Team Change Prior
Dropped from rankings: San Diego Wildfire (23)
1 - 1
2 - 2
3 - 3
4 - 4
5 - 5
6 - 6
7 - 7
8 - 8
9 - 9
10 - 10
11 - 11
12 - 12
13 - 13
14 - 14
15 - 15
16 - 16
17 - 17
18 - 18
19 - 19
20 - 20
21 - 21
22 - 22
23 +1 24
24 +1 25
25 -

Women’s Discussion

  • The only division to see any movement this week, Vancouver Drift displace Wildfire from the rankings after a run to the SFI West final. While they didn’t have the legs to compete with citymates #8 Traffic once there, the tournament no.8 seed dispatched rankings bubble teams Small Batch and FAB – the latter of which Wildfire lost to in crossover play – to claim silver.

 

Men’s Discussion

  • #8 Vancouver Furious George was the only men’s division Top 25 team in action at SFI West, and never conceded double-digit goals en route to a tournament victory. No rankings changes this week.

 

Mixed Discussion

  • Congratulations to Mansfield Darkwing on their slim victory over the one seed Seattle Spoke to claim the SFI West crown, but with no Top 25 teams in action the rankings remain unchanged.

