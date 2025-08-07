Club Power Rankings [8/7/25]

Upsets, disappointing finishes, high-flying international teams, unexpected showdowns in the finals -- US Open had it all, and thoroughly shook up the top 15 across all divisions.

Women’s Discussion

The US Open gave us another chapter in one of the sport’s most storied rivalries: Fury vs. Riot. The Seattle squad dispatched Molly Brown, BENT, and Brute Squad to reach the final before putting up the most points on Fury at the tournament. Missing players from those teams aside, that impressive run through the top squads boosts them to #2 in our rankings.

On the Flipside, San Diego was clearly missing their World Games representative Kaela Helton. They were surprisingly bounced from the bracket on universe by an ascendant Colorado Kelp despite leading 8-3 at the half. Flipside took another universe point loss in the ninth-place pool, this time to a Grit side they’d beaten in pool play. Grit and Kelp push past San Diego, also in part due to their close games against one of the biggest glow-up teams of the season, Parcha.

Men’s Discussion

DiG rounded into form at US Open, flipping their loss to Truck Stop from PEC East with a universe point win and playing #1 Revolver within two in the semifinal. PoNY put up the second-most goals on Revolver at the tournament, but a four-point loss to Belgium’s Mooncatchers drops New York out of the top three. The top four in our rankings have all now lost to each other, setting the stage for an exciting season finish at Pro Champs later this month.

Bravo also benefitted from a bounceback weekend, wielding their full roster to play PoNY to universe in the first round of the weekend and crush Machine in quarters. They’re back in the top ten with room for more.

While Machine’s loss to Bravo was their biggest on the weekend, it certainly wasn’t the only one. Last year’s semifinalists only won a single game on the weekend, against the Buzz Bullets, though they played Rhino to universe when both top squads met in the ninth-place bracket. Though they have less to worry about in a slim Great Lakes region, Machine are currently far out of bid-earning range and will now have to contend with GOAT for a spot at Nationals.

For all Machine’s rust though, they’re not down quite as bad as Florida Untied. After a dominant SFI East, Untied took losses at Lehigh Valley Invite to unranked Temper and fell on universe to Blueprint in the final, dropping them to the outskirts of the rankings and pushing Blueprint up a tick.

Mixed Discussion

Hybrid looked like the reigning champs they are at US Open, beating all comers including their finals opponents from 2024 Sprocket. Disco Club presented the biggest challenge, forcing Ann Arbor to their only capped game of the weekend in a crossover and then holding Hybrid to their smallest margin of victory all weekend–two–in the final. Just like last year, Disco Club once again put on a statement performance at a TCT event, pushing Austin into needed strength bid range for the South Central.

Disco Club might not even need that second bid though, potentially shifting the power of the South Central after taking down shame. in quarters. While shame. are still the top SC team in USAU’s rankings, further losses to Rally and BFG have that position looking less firm than in years past.

shame. did however score a win over fellow Pool C team XIST. The New York squad followed the loss by splitting back-to-back universe point games with Rally (a win) and Sprocket (a loss) to end Friday play. While XIST are now 1-1 with Sprocket on the season, the more recent game and higher stakes (Sprocket’s win came in bracket play compared to XIST’s consolation win at PEC East) drop XIST out of the top 10.

