Club Power Rankings [7/14/23]

Our first shake-up of the season after PEC West.

Women’s Discussion

Make way for the queen! Denver Molly Brown returns most of their title-winning team and solidified their number one ranking with a semifinal win over Fury at PEC West. That keeps San Francisco Fury, who picked up Dena Elimelech and youthful star Rachel Chang, at the top challenger.

Vancouver Traffic performed impressively at their coast’s Pro Elite Challenge, earning wins over Flipside and Molly Brown. And they did so without some of their U24 contributors! So consider this your warning that Traffic may be interrupting some expected routes to semis.

The comings and goings have shaken up the picture in the Northeast. While Toronto 6ixers are losing players like Lauren Kimura, BENT is adding names like Abby Hecko and Ella Juengst.

While Portland Schwa has an intriguing combo of young additions (like Trout Weybright) and veteran comebacks (Mariel Hammond), San Francisco Nightlock’s early season H2H win at PEC West puts them a touch higher. Both teams are in contention for quarters.

The competition at the bidline should be fierce: #19 Quebec Iris adds Anouchka Beaudry, #17 Atlanta Ozone picks up Quincy Booth and Shanye Crawford, and #18 Boston Siege has built a strong culture and keeps veteran leadership to help shepherd along their young recruits.

Men’s Discussion

With all the hype about All-Club additions like Ryan Osgar and Jack Williams, New York PoNY enters the season with mountainous expectations being placed on a team used to dealing with pressure. Some early season losses with a skeleton crew don’t shake our confidence in the slightest.

Portland Rhino Slam! adds Dylan Freechild to their 2022 semifinalist squad, which already had some young players with upside. This could be a banner season for the club.

While the title belt may reside with Denver Johnny Bravo, some key losses from their title-winning team — after their improbable run from the no.8 seed — dampen their preseason standing.

With Joe Merrill joining their up-and-coming group, Virginia Vault seemed poised to build off of last season’s Nationals berth. They won’t catch people by surprise in the same way, but they could certainly outperform the standard followup season for a first Nationals appearance.

While the result vs. PoNY isn’t being held against New York, it certainly forecasts a very bright outlook for Raleigh-Durham United. That’s the kind of result that a team trending towards breaking through racks up.

Mixed Discussion